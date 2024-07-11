Welcome to the wonderful world of Oz. Before Colin Farrell’s Oz Cobb attempts to seize Gotham City’s underworld in The Penguin, the HBO-branded next chapter in The Batman saga from filmmaker Matt Reeves, the DC series is taking over San Diego Comic-Con 2024. Streamer Max announced today that the eight-episode DC drama is bringing a star-studded cast panel, immersive fan experiences, and a new trailer to the San Diego-based confab, which runs July 25th—28th.

“We are incredibly excited to tap into the rich and passionate fanbasein San Diego this year by introducing them to our new series, The Penguin,” said Pia Barlow, Executive Vice President, Originals Marketing, HBO and Max.”With our in-world activations, fans will have the chance to engrossthemselves in the underground world of Oz Cobbs’s Gotham, picking upwhere we left off in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, as we look to generateexcitement for the series premiering this September.”

Farrell will virtually join fellow cast members and in-person panelists Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz (Victor Aguilar), MattReeves (executive producer), Lauren LeFranc (showrunner and executiveproducer), and Dylan Clark (executive producer) for a revealing Hall H panel moderated by MTV host Josh Horowitz and an official trailer premiere.

Warner Bros. Discovery is set to turn the Gaslamp Quarter into Gotham City with a recreation of Gotham’s Iceberg Lounge as seen in 2022’s The Batman movie, and a Gotham Ice truck in front of the San Diego Convention Center.

San Diego Comic-Con 2024: The Penguin Panel Schedule and Details

On Friday, July 26th and Saturday, July 27th , Max, inpartnership with Giant Spoon, will transform the Bloom Nightclub intoGotham’s famed Iceberg Lounge. Upon arrival at “The Iceberg Lounge”Experience, guests will enter the “Iceberg Descent,” created inpartnership with BUCK and VT Pro Design, an immersive experience filledwith special effects, haptic technology, interactivity and exclusivecontent displayed on Samsung big screen TVs. This multi-sensorial,subterranean descent drops users into Gotham’s notorious Iceberg Loungelobby to navigate through the wreckage left by The Riddler at the end ofThe Batman (2022) film to reach the party deeper within.



Max is providing 21+ adult fans with three ways to get a chance toreceive an invitation to “The Iceberg Lounge” from today throughSaturday, July 27:

1. Fans can now register on 1iota.com for an exclusive invitation to Gotham’s hottest nightclub, available on a first-come, first-served basis.



2. From Thursday, July 25th through Saturday, July 27th, Max,in collaboration with Map 360 Collective, is partnering with selectlocal establishments to offer specialty cocktails, bespoke swag and achance to attend “The Iceberg Lounge” Experience through a limitednumber of scratch-off tickets. Below are the partners and theirlocations:



Gaslamp Pizza | 505 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Sunday – Thursday: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 a.m.

Friday – Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 a.m.



The Butcher’s Cut | 644 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Sunday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.



Osteria Panevino | 722 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Sunday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Friday – Saturday: 4:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.



Prohibition 1920 | 548 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101

Monday – Sunday: 8:00 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.



3. From Thursday, July 25th through Saturday, July 27th,the Gotham Ice Truck located in Downtown San Diego (exact location tofollow) will offer free Slush Puppies to beat the heat. The cups willfeature a QR code, providing a chance to receive an invitation to “TheIceberg Lounge” Experience, revealing the truck’s true inspiration inthe spirit of Oz Cobb’s dealings himself: guiding patrons to ThePenguin’s exclusive nightclub.



On Saturday, July 27th , Max will host “The Penguin Panel” at the San Diego Convention Center in Hall H from 4:45 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Panelistswill include Colin Farrell (Oz Cobb aka “The Penguin” and executiveproducer – virtually), Cristin Milioti (Sofia Falcone), Rhenzy Feliz(Victor Aguilar), Matt Reeves (executive producer), Lauren LeFranc(showrunner and executive producer), and Dylan Clark (executiveproducer). The highly anticipated official trailer for the series willbe released during the panel, which will be moderated by Josh Horowitz,host of MTV and the “Happy Sad Confused” podcast.



“The Iceberg Lounge” Experience Location:

Bloom Nightclub (Iceberg Lounge) 21+ only

919 Fourth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101



“The Iceberg Lounge” Experience Hours:

Friday, July 26: (Press Preview): 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26: General Admission 8:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

Saturday, July 27: General Admission 7:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.



Gotham Ice Truck

Location: Downtown San Diego (location to follow)



Gotham Ice Truck Operating Hours:

Thursday, July 25: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, July 26: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 27: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

The Penguin premieres this September on HBO and Max. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest news and updates out of San Diego Comic-Con 2024.