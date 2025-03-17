DC Teases Titanized Heroes and Villains in Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 First Look

There have been some epic clashes in the DC Universe over the years, but few lived up to that moniker in as grand fashion as Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong. DC and Legendary Comics are teaming up once again for the much anticapted Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2, and now we’ve got our first look at what the sequel series has in store thanks to a new preview, and if you’re a King Shark fan, you are very much in luck.

Writer Brian Buccellato, artist Christian Duce, and colorist Luis Guerrero are at the helm of this DC Monsterverse sequel, which picks up in the aftermath of last year’s clash. Task Force X has launched a plan to develop hybrid Titans that would all be controlled by Amanda Waller. While the plan is to only defend against future Titan attacks, with Waller involved, you know it’s not just about protecting the Earth.

That’s why the Justice League sets out to stop this plan, and to do that they must travel to Legendary Earth, which means facing all the dangers that live there, including Kong and Godzilla. From the preview, Kong doesn’t seem so happy to see them either.

To combat this threat, the Justice League will be bringing even more power than usual, as readers will see “titanized” versions of DC’s heroes, though the villains will get the same treatment. As you can see in the preview, King Shark has already received a Titan upgrade, clashing with the King of Monsters one on one. The sequel will also feature the return of Col. Lee Shaw, who first appeared in 2014’s Godzilla: Awakening graphic novel.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 #1 will feature a main cover by Duce with variant covers by Dan Mora, Alan Quah, Gabriel Hardman, John Giang, Kevin Maguire, and Carlos D’Anda. You can also pick up the original series in trade, and you can find the official description below.

“The DC Universe is about to get shaken-up when the Legion of Doom unlocks a portal to another dimension, unleashing the fiercest Monsters in the Multiverse.

Godzilla, the King of the Monsters has emerged from the deep seas of Metropolis, interrupting Superman’s proposal to Lois Lane. King Kong is taking on the world’s greatest heroes in his home turf, Skull Island. Can the Justice League send these creatures back to their own dimension before it’s too late?

How do you destroy the Justice League? The question has been plaguing Lex Luthor and his Legion of Doom since the two titanic groups first came to blows. When confronted with the colossal entities of Skull Island, Lex believes he’s found the answer to their eternal question.”

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong 2 will be available for pre-order on March 21st and will hit comic stores for sale on June 4th.

Are you excited for the return of this epic clash? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC and comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!