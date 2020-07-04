DCeased: Dead Planet Preview Reveals Major Time Jump

The anticipated sequel to DC's DCeased is right around the corner, as DCeased: Dead Planet #1 hits stores next Wednesday, and DC has released a brand new preview to help get you hyped. The last preview we had was unlettered, so we could only assume and estimate what was going on. Now we have a lot more context with the full lettered pages, with the biggest reveal being that the new series takes place 5 years after the first DCeased. We also see what finally draws the heroes who escaped to the new planet back to Earth, and it all begins and ends with Cyborg, with a little help from Batman, though not in the way you are thinking. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

As you can see, Cyborg is still functioning, but he''s only a head these days after Wonder Woman severed him from the rest of his body. That hasn't stopped him from searching for a way to communicate with the surviving heroes, and it's actually a betrayal by Batman that allows him to do so. In typical Batman fashion, it turns out Batman planted a tracker in Cyborg at some point over the years. Cyborg manages to turn it on, make a tweak, and amplify it with what he has left, turning it into a distress beacon.

As we learned in the last series, the Anti-Life Equation can be reversed, but the solution is within Cyborg, who ended up spreading it in the first place. The only problem is that the heroes don't know this, and Cyborg was decapitated before he could tell anyone. This might be Earth's final shot, and unfortunately, it comes when the heroes on the new planet are fighting their own battle, trying to stop an alien invasion.

DCeased: Dead Planet #1 is written by Tom Taylor with art by Trevor Hairsine, Gigi Baldissini, Stefano Gaudiano, Rain Beredo, and Saida Temofonte, and you can find the official description below.

"Earth-2’s New Justice League Fights For Survival!

After a corrupted Anti-Life Equation turned billions into monsters—including Earth's Greatest Heroes—our planet was as good as dead.

…or was it?

Years later, a distress call brings Dinah Lance Queen, Damian Wayne, Jon Kent, and Cassie Sandsmark—the Green Canary, Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman of Earth 2—back to a dead planet…but what will this new Justice League find waiting for them? If life still exists on Earth, who—or what—is lying in wait for these heroes? The original creative team of Tom Taylor and Trevor Hairsine reunite for the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster series DCeased!

DCeased: Dead Planet #1, hits comic stores on July 7th.