DC's Generations Event Reveals Villain, Dark Knight Returns Crossover

A dive through the multiverse with the 1930s Batman, Booster Gold, Kamandi, and other DC heroes you'd never expect to see headlining a major event will apparently pit them against a villain many fans likely assumed they would never hear from again. The solicitation text for Generations: Forged #1 seemingly reveals that the team of Kamandi, Batman, Booster, Steel, Starfire, Sinestro, and Doctor Light will be joined by Superboy -- the Clark Kent version -- and that the team will be facing off against the Superman villain Dominus. If that name doesn't sound familiar to you, have no fear: he only appeared in a couple of major stories in the '90s and has been out of circulation since.

Dan Jurgens, who is co-writing the Shattered and Forged one-shots and providing some art for the first one, was one of the writers on 1998's "The Dominus Effect," an eight-part story that ran through the four Superman titles DC was publishing at the time. That's where fans got their first look at the villain.

In that story, Dominus is obsessed with godhood, and seeks to kill the cosmic being known as Kismet in order to steal her power and station in the universe. He would ultimately be defeated and banished to the Phantom Zone, but would reappear later in the Superman: King of the World storyline, where he impersonated the Man of Steel, took over the world, and eventually had to be taken down by one of comics' most favorite unlikely team-ups: Superman and Lex Luthor.

The cover of the issue (which you can see above) also depicts the iconic cover of The Dark Knight Returns, likely suggesting that during their trips through time and space, the team will come into contact with the reality in which writer/artist Frank Miller has been telling Batman stories for 30+ years.

You can check out the official solicitation text for Generations: Forged #1 below.

Dispersed through time by the villain Dominus, our ragtag team of generational heroes — featuring 1939 Batman, Kamandi, Superboy, Steel, Starfire, Sinestro, Booster Gold, and Dr. Light — must find a way to restore the timeline…and what they ultimately discover is something far, far greater," reads DC's official full solicitation copy for Forged #1. "You’ll have to read it to believe it as time dies…and generations rise!

Generations: Forged #1 will be available online and at comic shops on February 23, fearturing art from Bryan Hitch, Mike Perkins, Bernard Chang, Paul Pelletier, and other thus-far unnamed collaborators. Liam Sharp and Gary Frank will provide covers.

