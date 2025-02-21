DC’s Supergirl Gets a New Costume and Fresh Direction in Ongoing Series

Play video

DC’s Summer of Superman continues with the addition of a new solo series, and it’s the Maiden of Might soaring into the spotlight. At ComicsPRO DC has revealed a new Supergirl series, which will be written and illustrated by Sophie Campbell (Wet Moon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and not only will she be getting a new costume (courtesy of Stanley “Artgerm” Lau) but she will also be heading back to her old stomping grounds of Midvale. You can check out a preview of the new series below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I came up in the comics industry doing mostly graphic novels that I wrote and drew myself, so doing the same with Supergirl feels like I’m returning to my storytelling roots,” said Supergirl writer/artist Sophie Campbell. “My main touchstones to Kara Zor-El were the stories and the wild costumes from the 70’s, the 1984 Supergirl movie, and the CW show, which I was a huge fan of.” “In creating this version of Supergirl, I’ll be drawing on some of those influences as the series unfolds.”

The new series finds Supergirl discovering that there’s somehow already a Supergirl protecting Midvale…which is, you know, sort of impossible. She’ll have to figure out who is using her name if she hopes to stop them from taking not just her reputation but her very life, and you can find the official description below.

Screenshot

“Kara Zor-El has always been a key member of the Super-Family in Metropolis, but Campbell is taking Supergirl in a new direction among familiar surroundings as she gets back to her roots in the town of Midvale. But returning to her hometown after so many years away already presents some challenges: there’s already another Supergirl there, protecting the town and saving the day. Readers will have to check out the debut issue on May 14 to find out if the real Supergirl can discover the identity of the impostor and stop them before they steal her very life!”

As for the new costume, that was designed by Artgerm, and the new design will be featured on the main cover by Campell as well as a card stock and foil variant cover by Artgerm. There will also be variant covers by Bilquis Evely (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow), Pablo Villalobos, Joshua Middleton and W. Scott Forbes.

“Having done artwork for video games, I’m pretty familiar with creating character designs and costumes,” said Artgerm. “In designing a new costume for Supergirl, I wanted to create something fresh while keeping the key elements intact. I adopted the theme of ‘sporty and fun, but packs a punch,’ and incorporated those elements in the costume; I also made changes to the chest symbol to give it a more dynamic spin. Sophie’s captured the look perfectly, and I can’t wait for readers to see it.”

Supergirl #1 hits comic stores on May 14th.

Are you excited for the new Supergirl series? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!