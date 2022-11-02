Deadpool's Body Is Being Used to Resurrect a Major Marvel Villain

The newest volume of Marvel's Deadpool comics series finds Wade Wilson being forced to help bring a deceased villain back to life. Deadpool is on a recent roll after the announcement that Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Before that bombshell dropped, Marvel announced writer Alyssa Wong and artist Martin Coccolo as the new creative team of a relaunched Deadpool series. Deadpool #1 finds the Merc With a Mouth looking to join a secret assassin society called the Atelier, but along the way, he's kidnapped and experimented on. The results reintroduce one of the more terrifying villains in Spider-Man's rogues gallery.

Deadpool #1 comes from the creative team of Alyssa Wong, Martin Coccolo, Neeraj Menon, VC's Joe Sabino, and Tom Muller. A pretty recent new villain called Harriet Bromes, aka Harrower, who appeared in last year's Curse of the Man-Thing, takes Deadpool as her latest test subject, implanting him with a piece of the Carnage symbiote leftover from the Absolute Carnage event series. Harrower has unsuccessfully tried to bond the symbiote with other hosts, but Deadpool's unique physiology and ability to regenerate from any injury/be unkillable make him the perfect guinea pig. Of course, Deadpool puts up a fight, but the first issue ends with Carnage's arms exploding out of Deadpool's back.

Deadpool Body Horror

One of the big selling points of the new Deadpool series was an emphasis on body horror. It's been a big part of Deadpool's charm over the years since creators can basically do whatever they want to him physically, and allow for his body to use its healing factor to repair him. ComicBook.com spoke to Alyssa Wong to find out what went into the thinking to make that a major part of the story.

"I think Deadpool is perfect for body horror," Wong said. "With his regeneration abilities, he's basically unkillable. But there are plenty of interesting things you can put someone through without killing them, and exploiting that unkillability, pushing it until it's awful and terrifying, is so much fun.

Wong added, "And of course, because it's Deadpool, it is going to be fun! I wouldn't call this a particularly dark, grim story--just a delightful romp with some very splashy, stressful bio-horror."

Is Deadpool the New Host of Carnage?

It appears Carnage is literally growing out of Deadpool's body. Whereas typically a body is used as the host of a symbiote, Deadpool #1 establishes Wade Wilson to be reviving Carnage, and possibly Cletus Kasady along with it. The original Carnage codex is currently cutting a swath of death and destruction across the Marvel Universe in a Carnage ongoing series courtesy of writer Ram V and artist Francesco Manna.

There could come a time where the new Carnage runs into the old Carnage. What would make the reunion even crazier is if Deadpool were caught in the middle. He's currently trying to assassinate Doctor Octopus to gain entry into the Atelier, and now has to juggle Carnage growing inside him at the same time. The Merc With a Mouth's life just got a lot more complicated.

Let us know your thoughts on Deadpool #1 in the comments. The series in on sale now from Marvel Comics.