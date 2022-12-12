Deadpool Fights One of Spider-Man's Greatest Villains In New Marvel Preview

A classic Spider-Man villain is in Wade Wilson's crosshairs in a preview of Deadpool #2. The Merc With a Mouth is back in a new ongoing series from writer Alyssa Wong (Iron Fist) and Marvel's Stormbreaker artist Martin Coccolo (Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War). As one of Marvel's premier mercenaries, Deadpool has led the Mercs for Money, while also being associated with other outlaw groups. The latest title Deadpool wants to add to his resume is membership in the elusive Atelier. But in order to join the Atelier he has to assassinate Doctor Octopus, one of Spider-Man's greatest villains.

The preview of Deadpool #2 is by Alyssa Wong, Martin Coccolo, and Neeraj Menon. The first issue of Deadpool's new series introduced Harrower, who appeared in last year's Curse of the Man-Thing. Harrower has plans of using Deadpool's body to implant a piece of the Carnage symbiote leftover from the Absolute Carnage event. Harrower has unsuccessfully tried to bond the symbiote with other hosts, but Deadpool's unique physiology and ability to regenerate from any injury/be unkillable make him the perfect guinea pig. Of course, Deadpool puts up a fight, but the first issue ends with Carnage's arms exploding out of Deadpool's back.

Deadpool Body Horror

Deadpool #2 shows the Carnage arms working together with Deadpool, as they confront Doctor Octopus so he can complete his initiation into the Atelier. Body horror is a selling point for Alyssa Wong and Martin Coccolo's Deadpool, and Wong spoke to ComicBook.com to reveal what went into the thinking to make that a major part of the story.

"I think Deadpool is perfect for body horror," Wong said. "With his regeneration abilities, he's basically unkillable. But there are plenty of interesting things you can put someone through without killing them, and exploiting that unkillability, pushing it until it's awful and terrifying, is so much fun.

Wong added, "And of course, because it's Deadpool, it is going to be fun! I wouldn't call this a particularly dark, grim story--just a delightful romp with some very splashy, stressful bio-horror."

The preview of Deadpool #2 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, December 14th.