Deadpool Dies: Marvel Announces the Death of Wade Wilson

Wade Wilson is meeting a grisly fate in the pages of Deadpool this summer. Ahead of the theatrical release of Deadpool & Wolverine, which reunites Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the big screen, Marvel Comics launched a new volume of Deadpool from writer Cody Ziglar and artist Rogê Antônio. Along with seeing the return of Deadpool's daughter, fans also witnessed the debut of a new villain named Death Grip, who is obsessed with death. Deadpool and Death Grip's rivalry will meet a surprising climax in September's Deadpool #6, with Marvel outright announcing that Deadpool will be killed.

Marvel released teaser art for Deadpool #6 featuring Death Grip punching a hole through Deadpool's chest. "Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio's Deadpool run reaches a startling turning point this September with the death of Wade Wilson!" the press release reads. "Stay tuned in the weeks ahead for an announcement about an all-new era of the series kicking off in Deadpool #6." On the cover art is also an editor's note that states, "This is the first issue of a new era and killing Deadpool NOW would be an INSANE thing to do. Which is exactly why we're doing it." You can take a look at the Deadpool teaser below.

(Photo: Teaser for the Death of Wade Wilson in Deadpool #6 - Marvel Comics)

Deadpool writer teases new villain Death Grip

ComicBook spoke to Deadpool writer Cody Ziglar ahead of the series launch, where we found out some key details regarding Death Grip.

"Without spoiling anything, Wade's unkillable, he has a pretty laissez-faire attitude towards anything, and Death Grip is a character that has a unique approach to that stuff," Ziglar said. "He's a guy that, we get into it later in this series, but he has studied the Mystic Arts, like a Doctor Strange-type academy. Only he failed out. He's a mix of mystic with someone like Shang-Chi or some of Iron Fist's abilities."

He added, "Someone who has a touch of mystic abilities, but also martial arts prowess who has built a cult-like religion around the concept of chasing death and finding an avatar for death and what is more enticing to him than someone who is "unkillable." A lot of the conflict is based around Death Grip trying to find this unkillable person and seeing what he can learn from someone who's unkillable. If your pursuit in life is learning deadly martial arts, what better than practicing on someone who seemingly can't be killed?"

Stay tuned to ComicBook for more information regarding the Death of Deadpool.