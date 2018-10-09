Disney’s ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet Select Your Story Adventure’ Cover Revealed

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet is not too far away, and fans of the franchise will have the chance to find out what happened before and after the movie thanks to a new click your own adventure book, and we’ve got an exclusive look at the book’s new cover.

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Click Start — A Select Your Store Adventure comes from Dark Horse Comics, and you can check out the adorable cover for it below. The cover features the lovable Ralph and Vanellope taking in the surreal world that is the internet. The book is written by Joe Caramagna and Amy Mebberson with art by Emilio Urbano, Andrea Greppi, and Amy Mebberson, but readers will be the ones who guide Ralph and Vanellope through two different stories, with one set before the movie and one set after.

You can check out the cover and the official description below.

“A choose-your-own-adventure-style prequel to Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2, takes Ralph and BFF Vanellope von Schweetz on a journey through the internet with you in the lead! Then, in a bonus 8-page short sequel to the film, Vanellope explores the wonders of OhMyDisney.com. Two stories, set before and after the events of the feature film!”

As for the movie, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 stars John C. Reilly (Ralph), Sarah Silverman (Vanellope Von Schweetz), Jack McBrayer (Fix-it Felix, Jr.) and Gal Gadot (Shank), and you can find the official description for the new film below.

“Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 leaves Litwoak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet – which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet – the netizens – help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss, who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of the trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-it Ralph 2 hits theaters on November 21st, while Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet: Click Start — A Select Your Story Adventure hits comic and bookstores on December 4th.