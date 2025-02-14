Doctor Doom Takes the First Strike Against Marvel’s New Thunderbolts (Exclusive)

Marvel’s new Thunderbolts catch the ire of Doctor Doom in a “One World Under Doom” tie-in series. Fans got to see a new trailer for Thunderbolts during the Super Bowl, whetting appetites before the film’s release later this year. The Thunderbolts are also making a comeback in the comics, first with a Thunderbolts series last year, and now the upcoming Thunderbolts: Doomstrike limited series. Thunderbolts: Doomstrike ties into Marvel’s “One World Under Doom” publishing initiative, and now a look at the first issue reveals how Winter Soldier’s strikeforce is taking the fight to Emperor Doom.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 by Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly, Tommaso Biachi, Yen Nitro, and VC’s Joe Sabino. It flashes back to last year’s Thunderbolts series where Winter Soldier led the team to take out some of the biggest villains in the Marvel Universe like Red Skull. In the present day, Bucky Barnes and Valentina Allegra de Fontaine watch a news feed of Doctor Doom declaring himself Emperor Doom, with all of Earth’s nations bowing to his will. When Bucky arrives at Fort LeHigh, he’s greeted by Doctor Doom.

Winter Soldier believes Doctor Doom has come to gloat over him, but Doom says it’s the opposite. In fact, he wants to thank Bucky for inspiring him when Bucky took down the Red Skull. To show his gratitude, Doctor Doom wants to make Winter Soldier the head of his secret police, the Fulgur Victoris. This all seems part of Bucky’s plan as he rejects Doom’s offer, and has it all on tape to show to the world. It’s similar to how the Avengers and Fantastic Four thought they could get one over on Doom by showing the world how he lied to them about killing Baron Zemo.

The Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 exclusive preview ends with Valentina teleporting Winter Soldier back to Thunderbolts Mountain, except he’s dropped off a couple of miles outside the headquarters. When Valentina starts complaining about an electrical storm, Winter Soldier recognizes it for what it really is: an attack.

“REVOLUTION…or REBELLION…LIKE LIGHTNING! Doom took over the world. And Bucky Barnes helped him do it,” the description of Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 reads. “To atone for his unwitting role in Doom’s triumph, Bucky assembles a team with one goal: burn it all down. But when Bucky’s saboteurs – including Black Widow and Songbird – launch a no-holds-barred campaign to tear Doom’s Empire apart, Doom decides to prove that revolution ends in blood…”

The exclusive preview of Thunderbolts: Doomstrike #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, February 19th.