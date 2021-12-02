Dune: A Whisper of Caladan Seas Preview Reveals a Battle for Survival and Hope (Exclusive)

The world of Frank Herbert’s Dune has successfully been brought to the big screen and the world of comics, and now we’ve got your first look at the next expansion of the beloved mythology. That will come in the form of BOOM! Studios’ new special Dune: A Whisper of Caladan Seas, which will be written by the Dune Prequel team of New York Bestselling authors Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, artist Jakub Rebelka (Origins), and letterer Ed Dukeshire, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the new special right here starting on the next slide, including some. of the gorgeous covers launching with it when it hits comic stores this month.

The preview begins during the Battle of Arrakeen as an Atreides troop gets cornered in the caves of the Shield Wall, which seemed like a great idea at first before the cave in. Now they are just hoping to survive and some of them are badly wounded, but there just may be one last sliver of hope. You can find the official description below.

“During the chaos of the legendary Battle of Arrakeen, a group of Atreides soldiers gets caved in. So while Paul Atreides meets his destiny in battle, Sgt. Vitt must use his family’s gift of storytelling as a Jongleur to transport his men from their tomb to their homeworld of Caladan. Can Vitt mentally transport them back to the lushness and vast oceans of Caladan and give them the gift of hope in the darkness?”

A Whisper of Caladan Seas has been developed in full partnership with Herbert Properties LLC and Abrams ComicArts, who published the first trilogy of Dune graphic novel adaptations last year. The issue will launch with the main cover by Jeff Dekal (BRZRKR) and variant covers by Rebelka, Elizabeth Torque (Venom), and Christian Ward (Something is Killing the Children), and you can check out the preview and the covers starting on the next slide.

Dune: A Whisper of Caladan Seas #1 hits comics stores on December 29th, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

Main Cover By Jeff Dekal

Variant Cover By Jakub Rebelka

Variant Cover By Elizabeth Torque

Variant Cover By Christian Ward

Kevin J. Anderson

Brian Herbert

Ancient Artillery

Death Trap

Running Out Of Hope

BOOM!

Stories and Waves