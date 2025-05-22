Dune Expands its Iconic World and Mythology in Edge of a Crysknife: Rage of Shai-Hulud (Exclusive)

BOOM! Studios’ Dune universe continues to expand with a brand new one-shot, and we’ve got your exclusive first look right here! BOOM! Studios is diving into unexplored regions of Frank Herbert’s iconic Dune universe with a new one shot titled Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Rage of Shai-Hulud, and it will feature an all-star team that includes award winning novelists Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and returning Dune: House Corrino artists Andrea Scalmazzi and Francesco Mazzoli. As the name suggests, it will also explore the most iconic entity in the world of Dune, the Shai-Hulud, which are also known as the mighty sandworms.

Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Rage of Shai-Hulud will begin in the midst of a long-waged battle, picking up as Samos launches an all-out assault on Baron Absurd Harkonnen. Even with their numbers and weapons, Samos’ army won’t be able to take down the fortified walls on their own, and that’s when they look to the powerful and destructive Shai-Hulud to tip the scales. You can check out the official description for the one-shot below.

“It’s a battle of generations as Mapes’s son, Samos, launches a bold assault against Baron Abulurd Harkonnen, son of Dimitri! To bring down the heavily fortified Harkonnen outpost, the Fremen will need a tool of unimaginable destruction…Shai-Hulud—the mighty sandworms!”

The Rage of Shai-Hulud #1 will feature a main cover by Raymond Swanland as well as variant covers from Juan Samu (Marvel Action: Black Panther) and Justine Florentino (Grim). Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Rage of Shai-Hulud #1 will hit comic stores on August 27th, and is available for pre-order at your local comic store and digital platforms.

Rage of Shai-Hulud is the latest expansion of Dune’s world from BOOM! Studios, as the Dune lineup also includes the Dune prequel Dune: House Atreides, Dune: The Waters of Kanly, Dune: House Harkonnen, Dune: Tales from Arrakeen, and Dune: House Corrino. To get started, the best place to start is House Atreides, and you can find the official description for the prequel below.

“The New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides comes to comics for the first time, as adapted & scripted by the novel’s co-writers Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, from the prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert’s notes and original vision. THE OFFICIAL PREQUEL TO THE GROUNDBREAKING DUNE.

Welcome to the far future on the desert planet Arrakis where Pardot Kynes seeks its secrets. Meanwhile, a violent coup is planned by the son of Emperor Elrood; an eight-year-old slave Duncan Idaho seeks to escape his cruel masters; and a young man named Leto Atreides begins a fateful journey. These unlikely souls will come together as renegades and soon discover that fate has decreed they will change the very shape of history. The New York Times best-selling Dune: House Atreides comes to comics for the first time, adapted & scripted by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, who co-wrote the eponymous prequel novel based on Dune creator Frank Herbert’s notes and illustrated by artist Dev Pramanik (Paradiso). Collects Dune: House Atreides #1-4.”

Are you excited for Dune: Edge of a Crysknife: Rage of Shai-Hulud? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics with me on Bluesky @Knightofoa!