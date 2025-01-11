Denis Villeneuve Eager to Make Dune: Messiah (But Will Stop After That)

After making Dune: Part Two and completing his grandiose adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal sci-fi novel, director Denis Villeneuve figured he’d want to take a break from the franchise before moving forward on Dune: Messiah. However, it appears the filmmaker is chomping at the bit to get back to Arrakis. Speaking with The Wrap, Villeneuve touched on his Dune future, indicating that fatigue is not a factor as Messiah comes together. “I thought that I would want to go write a few films or do a couple of things before going back to Dune: Messiah,” he said. “But the images that kept coming back to my mind, the appetite is absolutely intact.”

While Villeneuve is enthusiastic about helming Dune: Messiah, it sounds like that will it for him. When asked if the third installment would be his last, Villeneuve stated, “Yes. After that, it would become unhealthy.”

Dune: Messiah, an adaptation of Herbert’s follow-up novel to the original Dune, is in early development, but the film has not officially been scheduled yet. Last summer, Warner Bros. Pictures dated an untitled “event film” from Villeneuve for a December 2026 release. At the time of that announcement, some theorized that window could be reserved for the director’s Nuclear War: A Scenario, an adaptation of Annie Jacobsen’s book that examines how a theoretical nuclear war would play out. In the build-up to Dune: Part Two‘s release, Villeneuve stressed that he wouldn’t rush a third installment in the franchise and indicated his next film would cover different subject matter.

However, in the fall, Villeneuve revealed he was busy working on the Dune: Messiah script, and he later teased that he could begin shooting the film as early as this year. Back in December, Anya Taylor-Joy, who’s poised to reprise her Dune: Part Two role as Alia Atreides in Messiah, excitedly shared that “the film is being made, and I am so thrilled to be a part of it.” The actress did not indicate when production would start.

It’s understandable that Villeneuve envisioned taking a break once Dune: Part Two was completed. These were massive, sprawling films that required a tremendous amount of work to put together, and even with Villeneuve’s passion for the source material, he likely felt stepping away from the franchise for a bit would be beneficial. But based on these latest comments, it sounds like he’s ready to have Dune: Messiah be his next film. The project could be his mystery 2026 film; when WB scheduled it, the studio likely left it untitled so it could be flexible depending on what Villeneuve wanted to do. Both of the director’s Dune movies were box office hits, so Messiah could easily be a sizable draw during the lucrative holiday season.

Whatever Villeneuve’s next movie is, there will probably be confirmation at some point in the not-too-distant future. If that 2026 release date is to hold, production would presumably have to begin during this year, so it should only be a matter of time before casting announcements and plot details come to light. Some might be surprised if it is Dune: Messiah (the story has a 12-year time jump), but the detail-orientated Villeneuve already knows how he’ll handle aging up the characters. It’s clear Dune: Messiah has been on his mind for some time, and it will be exciting to see the director bring Arrakis to life one last time before potentially passing the torch to other filmmakers.