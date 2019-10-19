Skywise Returns in ElfQuest: Stargazer’s Hunt #1 Exclusive Preview

ElfQuest fans saw Cutter’s story to its heroic conclusion in ElfQuest: The Final Quest, but that doesn’t mean the adventures in that world are over. Now fans will follow Cutter’s brother Skywise in a new series titled ElfQuest: Stargazer’s Hunt, and we’ve got your exclusive first look at the anticipated series. Wendy and Richard Pini are at the helm with artist Sonny Strait creating the visuals, and as you can see in our preview below,k things kick off in the Starhome with Skywise and Jink in better times. Skywise couldn’t be happier playing with Jink and even tells her about where she was born between her teleporting all over the place.

While that understandably makes him anxious, he tells her she’s been doing it since the day she was born, though in the literal sense. As he held her the first thing she did as a baby was teleport into her mother’s arms, giving him a small panic attack, and understandably so.

Jink has so many questions about her sister Yun, and as we see near the end of the preview, thinking of Yun brings up some regrets in Skywise, and all these things and more will be revealed as the series goes on.

You can check out the preview images below.

“I feel both thrilled and anxious as I hurtle into new writing territory with Stargazer’s Hunt. Always the ‘champion’s companion,’ Skywise is now a hero unto himself, questing for a prize no one could possibly guess,” said ElfQuest co-creator Wendy Pini. “While Cutter’s story arc on the World of Two Moons was meticulously planned, Skywise’s hunt encompasses all of space and time, and surprises await. Who can know what will befall him?”

ElfQuest: Stargazer’s Hunt #1 is written by Wendy Pini and Richard Pini and is drawn by Sonny Strait, and you can check out the official description below.

“When ElfQuest: The Final Quest concluded, it ended the hero’s journey of Cutter Kinseeker, chief of the Wolfriders. But that was only the start of a new adventure for Cutter’s ”brother in all but blood,” Skywise. Now the stargazer elf, who thought he knew everything about Cutter, discovers how mistaken he was. That, combined with a tragic accident involving his daughter Jink, sends Skywise on a quest of his own, from the elves’ ancestral Star Home through uncharted space, and back to the World of Two Moons.

Stargazer’s Hunt has story by ElfQuest co-creators Wendy and Richard Pini, with script by Wendy Pini. Veteran Elfquest alumnus Sonny Strait returns at full force as the artist and colorist for the new series.

* All-new material for an established character.”

ElfQuest: Stargazer’s Hunt #1 hits comic stores on November 13th.