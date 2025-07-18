Ender’s Game and Big Brother Collide in Dark Horse’s Sci-Fi Odyssey Space Scouts

Dark Horse Comics is teaming up with Flux House Books for a truly one-of-a-kind science fiction space odyssey series, and it’s the brainchild of one of comics’ most creative all-star teams. The new series is titled Space Scouts, and comes from the brilliant creative team of writer Matt Kindt (Ether, Gilt Frame, If You Find This, I’m Already Dead) and artist and letterer David Rubin (Ether, Operation Sunrise, Cosmic Detective), who have crafted a series that is best described as Ender’s Game meets Big Brother.

That’s a wild combination, and for a series like that, you need a bigger canvas. That’s why Space Scouts will be presented in magazine-sized issues (8″ x 10.875″) with 32 pages each. On top of that, the series will feature bonus content that includes character designs and variant covers, which are created by Sergio Aragones, Brian Hurtt, and Alvaro Martinez Bueno, and you can check out your first look at the new series in the gallery below.

Space Scouts follows a young girl who is taking part in a reality show that will decide who becomes the next Space Scout. You can see the Big Brother vibes in that premise, but that starts to become something altogether different when it’s revealed that these victorious Space Scouts are actually heading into a deadly war at the edge of the universe, and the odds of coming back alive are incredibly slim.

“Space Scouts is dream project that David and I have had for a long time – getting to tell a story that centers around thousands of teenage super-heroes recruited to save the universe,” said Kindt. “It gives us a chance to let our creativity run wild – with different super powers and aliens all tied to a competition/reality show. As a long-time fan of the crazy 1950s Superboy comic book covers – this scratches that inspirational itch.

“Working with David is something I will never turn down. He’s a generational talent – I’m happy to just be alive and working in the same era as him. There hasn’t been a visual artist as inventive and energetic as David since Jack Kirby. He channels that same bonkers energy without being derivative in the least – David is a true original.”

“Work with Matt is always like going to a wild party; exciting, full of surprises, very, very fun and at the same time it is demanding and hard,” added Rubin. “Matt always brings me the opportunity to search new paths on my art, to play with the storytelling and made me grow up as artist. This is the third or fourth time that we work together, and I’m pretty sure that it won’t be the last.” You can find the official description for Space Scouts below.

“A young girl heads to the center of the universe to compete in a reality show to become the next ‘Space Scout.’ What starts as a teenage drama turns into a deadly war at the edge of the universe as the “winning” recruits are sent into a clandestine, interminable battle that they most likely won’t survive.”

Space Scouts #1 (of 3) will be hitting comic stores on November 5th, and you can pre-order the first issue now at your local comic shop for $7.99.

