Energon Universe, Witchblade Dominate Image’s July Sales Charts

Image Comics has released their top ten sales numbers for July 2024, with Skybound’s Energon Universe taking up its fair share of the periodicals chart and topping the trade paperbacks with the first volume of Cobra Commander. Meanwhile, perhaps surprising some, Witchblade‘s much-anticipated reboot took the top spot on the periodical side, edging out competition from Transformers. The books chart is a lot more diverse than the singles, with Spawn titles and Energon titles taking up most of the top ten on the comics side. In books, there’s quite a diversity of titles, with only two big “brands” represented.

The bookstore market may make the difference there, where Eisner-nominated titles like Kill Your Darlings and premium format books like the Fatale compendium are likely to fare a bit better than they might at the comic shop. Besides Witchblade, the G.I. Joe and Transformers books, and Spawn, the periodical list also included Saga #67 and Universal Monsters’ Creature From the Black Lagoon Lives! #4.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Witchblade is the first new #1 for the character since 2017, when they tried to roll out a new lead character for the title. This time around, Sara Pezzini is back, and fans are clearly responding to her return.

Maybe the most notable single issue on the list is Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1, which not only made the list but, at #5, actually beat out the monthly Spawn book. That’s not bad for the kind of title that could easily have been written off as a gimmick book. Since the issue is just the first of five, it’ll be interesting to see whether it retains that kind of reader/retailer support past the first installment.

Besides Cobra Commander at #1, the other big “brand” represented in the book sales was Invincible vol. 4, which came in at #2. Other titles include Friday vol. 3 at #2 and Skottie Young’s I Hate Fairyland compendium at #4.

Here’s how the charts break down:

TOP 10 COMICS (Direct Market)



1. WITCHBLADE #1

2. TRANSFORMERS #10

3. SCARLETT #2

4. DESTRO #2

5. SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #1

6. SAGA #67

7. VOID RIVALS #11

8. GI JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #308

9. UNIVERSAL MONSTERS’ CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #4

10. SPAWN #355

TOP 10 BOOKS (Direct & Book Market)



1. COBRA COMMANDER, VOL. 1 TP

2. FRIDAY, VOL. 3 TP

3. INVINCIBLE, VOL. 4 NEW EDITION TP

4. I HATE FAIRYLAND COMPENDIUM, VOL. 1 TP

5. FATALE COMPENDIUM TP

6. TALES OF THE UNNAMED: THE BLIZZARD TP

7. SPACE MULLET TP

8. ACROSS THE MASSIVE-VERSE, VOL. 1 TP

9. BONE ORCHARD MYTHOS: TENEMENT HC

10. KILL YOUR DARLINGS TP ** EISNER NOMINATED **