Exclusive: Return To The Ether With New ‘Copper Golems’ #1 Preview

The Ether can be a difficult place, and that’s why no one’s better suited for it than Boone Dias.

Fans first met Boone in Matt Kindt and David Rubin‘s original Ether series, and now the lovable lead is back in action in a new miniseries titled Ether: The Copper Golems. It seems Copper Golems are trying to punch through to our universe, and Boone is the best chance to stop them.

He can’t do it alone though, so this time around he’ll be getting his very own team to go against the Golems of the Ether, and the cast is just as eccentric as you would expect. Boone will be working with a curmudgeonly fairy, an annoyed gorilla, and a bike riding spell-hacker, and this time he’ll have the full backing of the agency.

Sure he might still go crazy, but at least he’ll look nice as he does it.

You can check our exclusive first look at the interiors of Ether: The Copper Golems #1, which features three page breakdowns, showing you how each of these pages ultimately comes together. You can find those pages in the gallery.

The official description for Ether: The Copper Golems #1 can be found below.

“From New York Times bestselling Mind MGMT creator Matt Kindt and Black Hammer’s David Rubín comes Ether: The Copper Golems, the highly anticipated sequel to 2016’s hit series Ether. Ether: The Copper Golems is a fantasy adventure about a science-minded hero intent on keeping the balance between Earth and the magical world of Ether. Artist Paul Pope (Battling Boy) also lends his illustrative skills for the gorgeous first issue variant cover.

Ether: The Copper Golems finds Boone Dias, our science-minded adventurer, trying to seal the portal breaches that have opened between Earth and the Ether that have unleashed devastating magical fury on Earth. In order to put an end to this chaos, Boone recruits a powerful team of mystical beings including a grumpy, spell-writing fairy; a bickering, lavender gorilla; and a bull-headed, motorcycling spell-hacker.

These heroes set off on a journey taking the reader through the centers of volcanoes, deserts full of living mummies and sphinxes, and a bizarre fairy forest in an effort to save both worlds from complete destruction!”

Writer: Matt Kindt

Artist: David Rubín

Cover Artist: David Rubín

Variant Cover Artist: Paul Pope

Genre: Science-Fiction, Fantasy

Ether: The Copper Golems #1 hits comic stores on May 16.