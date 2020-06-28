DC Comics Indefinitely Postpones Brian Bendis' Leviathan Comic

✖

DC Comics fans looking forward to the sequel to Brian Michael Bendis' Event Leviathan are going to be waiting even longer. DC has indefinitely postponed the six-issue limited series Event Leviathan: Checkmate, noting in a retailer mailer that the series will be "rescheduled to align with the upcoming DC Universe storylines" (via GamesRadar). The series, which was announced in January, had initially been expected to debut on April 22, though plans for that shifted due to the coronavirus pandemic. The series then received reschedule date of June 2 -- with that date having come and gone without the book's arrival.

Event Leviathan: Checkmate, from Bendis along with Alex Maleev, is set to team up Green Arrow, Talia al Ghul, the Question and Lois Lane as the new Checkmate, their goal to take on Leviathan in secret following the events of Event Leviathan. That series saw a masked villain calling himself Leviathan dismantle all of the intelligence agencies and organizations in the DC Universe and while he was ultimately revealed to be former Manhunter Mark Shaw, he avoided capture and committed himself to continuing the work of overthrowing the world's governments as planned. In Event Leviathan: Checkmate, the new team's goal is to take the world back from Leviathan and prevent the world domination plans of the larger Leviathan organization from coming to fruition.

At this point, it's unclear when Event Leviathan: Checkmate will be released. The retailer mailer implies that readers will, eventually, see the story come to light. However, another planned spin-off from Event Leviathan, Marc Andreyko and Renato Guedes' Manhunters: The Secret History was outright cancelled by DC in May.

You can check out the solicitation for Event Leviathan: Checkmate #1 below.

Event Leviathan: Checkmate #1

From the award-winning creative team behind last year's Event Leviathan comes the next surprising chapter in DC Comics' deadliest saga. Leviathan has agents and acolytes all over the world-but what is the secret behind its power? The planet's last, best hope to infiltrate Leviathan may be this motley collection of spymasters, now teamed up to try to take back the world that was stolen from under us all! Green Arrow, the Question, Talia al Ghul and other unlikely allies converge to tackle Leviathan as members of the new Checkmate-but who is the surprise hero behind this team? Big clues to the future of the DC Universe start here!

