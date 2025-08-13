Every ‘Age of Revelation’ Series Ranked by Hype

One of the more intriguing pieces of Marvel Comics news to come out of this year’s San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) was an update on its upcoming major X-Men event, Age of Revelation. As revealed during the X-Men panel, the story, which is set a decade into the future of the current Marvel continuity, is a follow-up of sorts to Age of Apocalypse. But with the rise of an even more existential threat to mutantkind, this time the stakes are higher. Considering the scale of the story, it should come as no surprise that Age of Revelation won’t be a one-shot special — or even a limited series. Rather, it will span all existing X-Men titles and introduce several new mutant-related series featuring brand-new characters in the Marvel Comics universe.

In total, the Age of Revelation event will span more than 15 titles, including ones with either direct or tangential connections to the X-Men and the wider mutant mythos. But as any serious superhero comic book fan knows, not every series in such a sprawling crossover carries equal weight. Books that feature new or obscure characters rarely command the same initial spotlight as those with core heroes and villains. Below, we’ve ranked every Age of Revelation series based on the hype they’re generating for the overall Age of Revelation event. Consider this an unscientific, yet intuitive, list of entries in Marvel’s upcoming comics spectacle, from skippable to should-reads to must-reads.

16) Undead-Pool

Including Deadpool in any title, especially one he headlines, normally guarantees a spot among the most anticipated comics of any release schedule. However, that is not the case with Undead-Pool, even though the series is led by the stellar creative team of Tim Seeley and Carlos Magno. The issue is not with the character, the writer, or the artist, but rather with the story’s premise. In this storyline, Deadpool is transformed into a mutant — a fate shared by much of humanity in the Age of Revelation that has not been killed by the X-Virus. This transformation amplifies his healing powers to such extreme levels that he’s forced to “consume” other mutants just to survive. While this seems like an interesting Deadpool story to dig into, it does not seem particularly integral to the overarching Age of Revelation plot.

15) Sinister Six

A series produced by creative talents like David Martinez and Rafael Loureiro would typically be a must-read for fans. Their individual strengths suggest that a collaboration should be well worth the attention. Unfortunately, that’s not the case with the new Sinister Six series. While the lineup includes an intriguing mix of characters, their presence and purpose in the Age of Revelation do not seem to fall into the category of essential reading. As yet another faction opposing Revelation’s rule, they differ only in that they aim to dethrone him and take his place as tyrant. However, they don’t seem to play a significant role in the event’s central conflict between the X-Men and Revelation.

14) Cloak or Dagger

Cloak and Dagger have always been an intriguing duo, both in terms of their powers — which, while potent individually, are most effective when used in combination — and their contrasting personalities. Nevertheless, they remain one of Marvel’s more misunderstood hero teams. Justina Ireland and Lorenzo Tammetta’s Cloak or Dagger, however, has all the markings of the perfect re-introduction to the most emotionally complex superhero partnerships. It’s an opportunity to bring clarity to the duo in a time when the old rules no longer apply. While this approach certainly makes for a worthwhile read for Cloak and Dagger fans, for those purely interested in the Age of Revelation event, it might make less sense.

13) Omega Kids

In any society under threat, like that land under Revelation’s control, it’s always a good idea for leaders to develop an understanding of where potential dangers to its existence lie, to determine the appropriate means of eliminating them before they become a problem. Luckily for Revelation, he has the Omega Kids. The Tony Fleecs and Andrés Genolet story explores how Revelation goes about protecting his rule from insurrection and insubordination. As such, the series provides an interesting alternate view of how Revelation rules and how his rule affects the people sworn to helping him remain in power. Moreover, with Quentin Quire in charge of the team, it should be an intriguing exploration of how such a rebellious soul turned into a key element of the “authority” he once loved antagonizing.

12) Longshots

What would an X-Men adventure be without the exaggerated villainy of Mojo and his all-encompassing desire to be the most popular and highest-rated television star on Mojo World? What could possibly excite Mojo more than a world of mutants at war with themselves and — of course — with humanity? Such conflict and tension make for “can’t-miss TV.” Considering the potential that the Age of Revelation environment has for that unique blend of social commentary, satire, and meta-narrative that Mojo stories are known for, Gerry Duggan, Jonathan Hickman, and Alan Robinson’s Longshots might ultimately be among the best in the Age of Revelation lineup of stories. However, it doesn’t seem that readers would miss much about the overall event if they skipped it.

11) Binary

Few details about Binary were revealed at SDC 2025 beyond what was previously known— namely, that the series is in the more-than-capable hands of Stephanie Phillips and Giada Belviso. However, the cover shot of the first issue gives plenty to speculate about. For one, there’s the striking — and somewhat uncanny — resemblance to Carol Danvers’ Binary and Jean Grey’s Phoenix. That connection only deepens with the character’s description as “a cosmic force channeling the Phoenix itself,” who “returns to save what’s left”… but at “a price.” Whatever that cryptic sentence means, it’s clear that Binary is ready and willing to disrupt Revelation’s plans — and fully intends to do so. As a result, this series is poised to play a pivotal role in the Age of Revelation event, and its importance may only grow as the first few issues unfold.

10) Radioactive Spider-Man

In Joe Kelly and Kev Walker’s comic Radioactive Spider-Man, the character of Peter Parker, like the rest of humanity, is not immune to the X-Virus that’s killing or transforming people into mutants. However, unlike others, he has options. Instead of simply succumbing to its effects, Parker exposes himself to a risky dose of radiation, which he believes will cure or, at the very least, halt the virus’s progression. He was partially correct. While the treatment keeps the infection at bay, the side effects cause him to become more spider-like than ever before. Upset at the “Reign of Revelation” that begat this predicament, Parker is determined to bring Revelation down. As such, he becomes a formidable threat to Revelation’s rule, one that will only grow more powerful as their paths continue to cross.

9) Iron & Frost

One of the reasons Tony Stark built his Iron Man suit was to physically protect himself in situations where his life might be in danger. As his understanding of both his role and the technology behind the suit grew, his transformation into Iron Man became almost instantaneous. In Iron & Frost by Cavan Scott and Ruairi Coleman, a mutant virus spreading across the globe has now transformed Stark’s body into his Iron Man form. This unexpected development draws him into the orbit of the notorious Hellfire Club and one of its most influential members, Emma Frost. A Stark–Frost alliance could prove formidable, and if the duo directs its efforts toward Revelation and his administration, there will quite literally be hell to pay. This makes the series a potentially pivotal chapter in the unfolding Age of Revelation saga.

8) The Last Wolverine

Of course, we’ll see Wolverine in the Age of Resurrection, but as detailed in Saladin Ahmed and Edgar Salazar’s The Last Wolverine, he will not be the one most fans think of when they hear the name. Instead, it will be Logan’s pupil, Wendigo, who fans will remember for terrorizing the mountains and woods of southwestern Canada, where he clashed with the Hulk, Alpha Flight, and the X-Men. In the Age of Revelation, he seems to have turned over a new leaf and is now on a mission to rescue Logan — the original Wolverine — who appears to have fallen under the spell and control of Revelation. Given how crucial Logan seems to be for Revelation and his plans, this series will certainly be important for understanding Logan’s role and what happened to him during the time jump.

7) Expatriate X-Men

Eve L. Ewing and Francesco Mortarino’s Ex-Patriate X-Men follows a group of mutants — including Ms. Marvel, Bronze, Melee, and Rift — who remain unaffiliated with Revelation, his enemies, or the U.S. government that controls the territory outside Revelation’s domain. Their sole priority is taking care of themselves and maintaining control over the land they’ve carved out between the two powers. But when they accept a mission to “extract a valuable asset” from within Revelation’s borders, their hard-won neutrality may be jeopardized by the wrath of both sides. While the series appears to center on this rogue mutant collective, it will likely shed light on the broader conflict between Revelation and government forces, and explore whether peace between them is even possible.

6) Laura Kinney: Sabretooth

While Laura Kinney, in the current continuity, has fully embraced her role as Wolverine, something changes over the next decade. In Erica Schultz and Valentina Pinti’s Laura Kinney: Sabretooth, she has completely abandoned the Wolverine look, vibe, and mindset in favor of adopting the persona of her former arch-enemy, Sabretooth. But if that weren’t surprising enough, she is now one of Revelation’s most trusted lieutenants, and currently on a mission against her sister Scout and half-brother Akhiro. She certainly has a lot to unpack. Nevertheless, Kinney’s close ties to Revelation make this series a crucial part of how the Age of Revelation unfolds and how it affects the mutant community.

5) X-Vengers

For many mutants, Revelation is seen as a savior. Life within his domain has finally allowed them to live without the discrimination and hatred they once endured. But in Jason Loo and Sergio Davila’s X-Vengers, when the Technarchy comes knocking, Dani Moonstar rallies the remnants of the Avengers — now transformed into mutants by the X-Virus—to eliminate the threat. However, Revelation mysteriously opposes their intervention. As a result, the new team finds itself fighting a two-front war — neither of which they can afford to lose. While much of the Age of Revelation paints the land under Revelation’s control as a haven for villains, this series reveals that there are still more than a few heroes. It promises to explore the tense power dynamics between a ruler determined to maintain absolute control and a team capable of proving that his authority is not unshakable.

4) Rogue Storm

In the Age of Revelation, the world is turned upside down, and nowhere is this more apparent than with Storm. Once a pillar of stability and practicality, the events leading to Revelation’s rise have driven Storm to madness. Now, believing she has no other option, Ororo sets into motion a plan to unleash a new Ice Age. This cataclysm would presumably eliminate Revelation and the X-Virus, but also much of humanity. That is, unless she is stopped. In Murewa Ayodele and Roland Boschi’s Rogue Storm, Rogue organizes a team of mutants to do just that – but against a mutant as powerful as Storm, the risk of failure is real. This series introduces a new threat that Rogue, apparently, sees as more dangerous than the one posed by Revelation itself. As such, this series should be followed alongside the main Age of Revelation thread, as both stories may lead to the same catastrophic end.

3) Unbreakable X-Men

At SDCC 2025, there were few details about Gail Simone and Lucas Werneck’s Unbreakable X-Men. However, based on Marvel’s explanation of the title, a few narrative threads can be pieced together. For starters, the series will focus on Gambit and other survivors of the Haven House X-Men. As fans will recall, Haven House serves as the gateway to Penumbra and the powerful Shuvahrak. Apparently, with so few X-Men left to secure the gateway, Shuvahrak may be planning an invasion. Of course, with the world facing Revelation and a possible attack by Storm, it doesn’t need another potential threat. If this is indeed the story, then Unbreakable X-Men will be another must-read title running alongside the main Age of Revelation series, especially since there are obvious links to the Rogue Storm title.

2) Amazing X-Men

The Amazing X-Men is not a new title. It was first published in 1995 as a replacement series for X-Men during the Age of Apocalypse event. The title was revived in 2013 following the Battle of the Atom crossover. Due to its flagship status among X-Men comics, it is now returning once again, replacing the main X-Men series for the Age of Revelation era. As such, it will serve as the primary source for all X-Men-related content during this event. As revealed at SDCC 2025, this new iteration — helmed by writer Jed MacKay and artist Mahmud Asrar — will focus on an older Cyclops, who apparently blames himself for the rise of Revelation, leading a core team of veteran X-Men in their resistance against Revelation and his followers, especially one particular follower: the Angel of Death.

1) X-Men: Book of Revelation

The Age of Revelations storyline was introduced into the Marvel Comics universe in X-Men: Age of Revelations #0. That one-shot offered a condensed account of events from a decade earlier, revealing how the once-heroic young mutant Cypher became the tyrannical figure known as Revelation. X-Men: Book of Revelation: Overture — which will launch the Age of Revelation event — appears set to delve deeper into the time between Douglas Ramsey’s arrival in Alaska to meet the X-Men and the development of his radical ideas on mutant–human relations, ideas that ultimately ushered in the Age of Revelation. It will be followed by the X-Men: Book of Revelations series, which will explore Revelation’s present and future plans for a world and way of life that have been drastically transformed. Together, these three titles will provide the essential background and context for all titles in the event.