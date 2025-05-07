Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate Sabretooth Face Off (And the Winner Will Surprise You)

Wolverine and Sabretooth have been longtime rivals, but we’ve yet to see them clash in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe. That all changes in Ultimate Wolverine #5. We know that Wolverine has been turned into the Winter Soldier, a brainwashed assassin of Magik, Colossus, and Omega Red’s Eurasian Republic. The trio are a part of The Maker’s evil council, who have manipulated the world to prevent the rise of its heroes. Ultimate Wolverine is perhaps the greatest example of their handiwork at play. But what fans are really here for is to see Wolverine and Sabretooth trade claws, and that’s exactly what they do. WARNING: Spoilers for Ultimate Wolverine #5 below.

Ultimate Wolverine #5 comes from the creative team of Chris Condon, Alex Lins, Bryan Valenza, and VC’s Cory Petit. The Sabretooth we meet is a far cry from the ruthless, blood-hungry version in the main Marvel universe. Here, Sabretooth is a member of the Opposition — a group of mutant freedom fighters. We’ve met a few different members of the Opposition, including Gambit, Kitty Pryde, Nightcrawler, Mystique, and Black Widow. Ultimate Wolverine’s Winter Soldier has clashed with them all, even killing some of his former friends. His next target is Sabretooth, who is helping to smuggle the young mutants Artie and Leech somewhere safe.

After closing up his bar, Sabretooth gets a bad feeling once he sees a military plane flying overhead. He begins to sniff around the bar until he discovers Wolverine in the bar’s kitchen. Sabretooth immediately recognizes Wolverine. “So the rumors are true…,” he says. “Back from the dead, eh, Logan?” This alludes to the Opposition believing that Logan was killed, when in fact he was taken prisoner and brainwashed. Sabretooth says Wolverine’s scent is off, and that while he’s not dead, something feels off about Logan.

During the beginning of their battle, Wolverine gains the upper hand by slicing Sabretooth’s right arm off. His healing factor is already kicking in, repairing and growing a new limb for Sabretooth. He barely lets it stop him from attacking Wolverine, and we then get a flashback to the two together as military soldiers.

A surprising Avenger interrupts Wolverine’s fight with Sabretooth

We learn that Wolverine made Sabretooth promise to kill him if he were ever captured. “I don’t wanna become one ‘a them puppets,” Wolverine tells Sabretooth. “So I want you to promise me… you’ll kill me.” Vladislav Credovski, aka Victor Creed, vows to Logan that he’ll hold up his end of their bargain, with the flashback intertwined with their present-day battle. While Sabretooth says he’ll kill Wolverine, he also believes it won’t have to come down to that.

Sabretooth rips the Winter Soldier mask off Wolverine’s face, allowing him to look his old friend in the eye one last time. Wolverine takes that opportunity to sneak an attack in, ripping a part of Sabretooth’s throat out. Just as he’s about to move in for the kill shot, Wolverine is interrupted by Black Widow knocking down the bar door.

Black Widow is the mystery driver for Artie and Leech, and she uses her Widow’s Bite to knock Wolverine unconscious. When Sabretooth questions why Wolverine’s healing factor isn’t kicking in, Leech reveals that he activated his mutant powers to shut them off. Sabretooth volunteers to ride with Black Widow to see the look on the rest of the Opposition’s face when they walk in with Logan.

The next issue of Ultimate Wolverine should be a juicy one. Logan will be back amongst his friends, with no recollection of who they are. Will the Opposition be able to get through Wolverine’s brainwashing? Or is he too far gone?

Let us know your thoughts on Sabretooth, Logan, and everything else in Ultimate Wolverine #5 in the comments below!