Exclusive Archie Comics Preview: ‘Jughead: The Hunger’ #8

Archie Comics has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Jughead: The Hunger #9, due out later this month from writer Frank Tieri and a cavalcade of Archie’s biggest and best artistic names including Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, and more.

The series features Archie’s best pal Jughead Jones as a werewolf, part of a long line of werewolves hunted by the Cooper family. Betty Cooper, the hunter du jour, has to square off against her beanie-wearing nemesis, who hungers for human blood as a creature of the night almost as much as he hungers for cheeseburgers all the rest of the time.

The series provides Riverdale fans with a fun twist on the Betty/Jughead dynamic. The two characters were not necessarily the first pairing longtime comics readers used to think of when you mentioned the Riverdale gang, but after putting them together romantically on the TV series, fans of the comics are also starting to see how much promise it is to have the two characters play off each other in a variety of ways.

The stand-alone issue, which debuts at the end of the month, features the intertwined histories of the Jones and Cooper families as they (and Riverdale) deal with the supernatural and existential horror that the series has wrought.

You can see the preview pages in the attached image gallery, and the official solicitation text below.

Jughead: The Hunger #8 will be in stores on August 29. The final order cutoff for this issue is Monday, so make sure to order soon in order to be sure your local comic shop will have it in stock for you.

JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER #8

Riverdale has been the focal point of the war between the werewolf Joneses and the werewolf hunter Coopers for centuries. Join us for this special issue as we examine how the conflict has affected not only these two warring families—but the very town of Riverdale itself.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Andre Szymanowicz, Jack Morelli

Cover: Adam Gorham

Variant Covers: Djibril Morrissette-Phan, Cary Nord

On Sale Date: 8/29

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.