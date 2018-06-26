Exclusive First Look: The Alex Ross 2018 Sketchbook

Alex Ross Art has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the official Alex Ross 2018 Sketchbook, a San Diego Comic Con Exclusive.

This year, Ross is unveiling two exclusive sketchbooks for Comic Con: a hardcover sketchbook (unsigned, $25) and a limited edition hardcover (signed, $50). Both sketchbooks will premiere at San Diego Comic Con on preview night, July 18, 2018. The books, each of which features a different cover, will be available exclusively at Alex Ross Art Booth #2415, with limited quantities also available at alexrossart.com.

Ross has made himself one of the most sought-after talents in comics over the last twenty-odd years due to his unique approach to comic illustration. A master of realism in comics art, Ross is known for using photography and models as a source of inspiration. The Alex Ross Sketchbook offers a fascinating window into his creative process.

“It honestly took me going to art school, and looking at models everyday, to understand that, by using photography as a basis for illustration, my drawing skills would mature,” Ross said in a statement. “Since then, photography using models became a cornerstone of my work in comics and still remains so to this day.”

You can check out the official description of the books below, compliments of Alex Ross Art, and the covers (and a bonus sketch) in the attached image gallery.

2018 Alex Ross Sketchbook

The Alex Ross Sketchbook is a collection of pencil studies, cover roughs, character designs, and sketches. A source of insight into the artist’s creative process, this sketchbook is a window into the perspective of Alex Ross. With never-before-seen sketches and preliminary work, this book is an essential piece for any Alex Ross fan.

This hardcover sketchbook is limited to 1,000 editions. It will be available for $25 at San Diego Comic Con, Booth #2415 and online at alexrossart.com.

2018 Alex Ross Sketchbook, SIGNED Limited Edition

A rare variant book, this limited edition 2018 Sketchbook has an exclusive cover: Batman 75th Anniversary tribute, Alex Ross’s homage to Dick Sprang.

This book contains all the pieces in the standard 2018 Sketchbook, plus an exclusive Captain Marvel sketch page. This sketchbook is signed by Alex Ross on the exclusive Captain Marvel sketch page.

The 2018 Limited Edition Sketchbook is hand-numbered and includes a Certificate of Authenticity, limited to 500 editions. It will be available for $50 at San Diego Comic Con, Booth #2415 and online at alexrossart.com