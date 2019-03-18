‘Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956’ Trade Cover Exclusive Reveal, Hellboy Day Events Announced

With Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956 set to wrap up with its fifth and final issue later this month, Dark Horse Comics is preparing to collect all five issues in trade paperback form later this year. The Hellboy team has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at the trade’s cover by artist Adam Hughes. Fans of the Hellboy universe will recognize 1956 as the year Hellboy heads to Mexico for his infamous drunken “weekend,” something this mini-series touches on.

Dark Horse Comics has been busy organizing this year’s “Hellboy Day” activities, a particularly important celebration with as it’s now been 25 years Mike Mignola first created Big Red and his expansive cast of supporting characters. As of now, there are at least five sanctioned events going on at comic stores around the world where Hellboy fans can visit their favorite creators and help celebrate the “birthday” of the comic universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official synopsis for Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956 is below.

“Pressure is mounting within the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense to uncover the Soviets’ secret plans for recovered Nazi occult weapons. But a suspicious cover-up leads one agent off the radar in search of answers. meanwhile, demonic Soviet occult leader Varvara pushes her team to follow her own whims, and Hellboy is sent on the mission that led to his infamous misadventures in Mexico. But even more clandestine plots are at work–both inside the B.P.R.D. and out!

Hellboy and the B.P.R.D.: 1956 is written by Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson with art by Mike Norton, Yishan Li, and Michael Avon Oeming. Colors were provided by long-time Hellboy collaborator Dave Stewart while letters are by Clem Robins.”

Fans participating in local events this weekend are asked to use the #Hellboy25 hashtag across social media. Keep scrolling to see the different official “Hellboy Day” events happening this Saturday around the world.

Mignola – Earth-2 Comics (Sherman Oaks, California)

EARTH-2 COMICS

Event Title: Meet Creator Mike Mignola on Hellboy Day

Guest: Mike Mignola

Store: Earth 2 Comics

Address: 15017 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, California 91403

Time: 2PM – 4PM PST

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/538816863304002/

Roberson, Crook, Oeming – TFAW (Portland, Oregon)

THINGS FROM ANOTHER WORLD PORTLAND

Event Title: Hellboy Day Signing, Beer, and Cake!

Guests: Chris Roberson, Tyler Crook, Michael Avon Oeming

Store: Things From Another World (Portland)

Address:2916 NE Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97232

Time: 1PM – 4PM PST

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/2254136454800503/

Golden, Sniegoski – Jetpack Comics (Rochester, NH)

JETPACK COMICS

Guest: Chris Golden and Tom Sniegoski

Store: Jetpack Comics (Rochester, NH)

Address: 37 North Main St., Rochester, NH 03867

Time: 1-4 PM

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/740927176268767/

Fegredo, Campbell – Forbidden Planet (London, England)

FORBIDDEN PLANET LONDON MEGASTORE

Event Title: Hellboy Day 2019 Signing

Guests: Duncan Fegredo, Laurence Campbell

Store: Forbidden Planet London Megastore

Address: 179 Shaftesbury Ave, London WC2H 8JR, UK

Time: 1PM – 2PM UTC

Event Link: https://forbiddenplanet.com/events/2019/03/23/join-our-hellboy-day-signing/

Reynolds – Hall of Justice (Parker, Colorado)

HALL OF JUSTICE COMICS & COLLECTIBLES: Signing

Event Title: Hellboy Day 2019

Guest: Patric Reynolds (TBA – seemingly)

Store: Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles

Address: 10136 Parkglenn Way Unit #115, Parker, Colorado 80134

Time: 11AM – 7PM MDT

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/798830010471909/