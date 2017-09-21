Exclusive ‘James Bond: Solstice’ First Look

Dynamite Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at Bond: Solstice, the latest comic book to feature Ian Fleming’s world-famous adventurer, James Bond.

The one-shot, to be written and drawn by Ibrahim Moustafa, was announced last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am an absolute James Bond fanatic! I have a deep love of the character and his sense of duty within his world of smoky card rooms, tailored suits, refined tastes and eccentric villains,” Moustafa said at the time. “Like most, my affinity for the gentleman spy began with the film franchise, but the original literary version of Bond would eventually become my favorite iteration of the character. I was absolutely thrilled when Dynamite launched their James Bond series depicting Fleming’s Bond in a modern context, and the opportunity to tell a story within that setting is quite literally a dream come true for me.”

In James Bond: Solstice, 007 accepts a mysterious, unofficial mission in Paris. He’s to pursue a dangerous Russian, and do…what is necessary. But is Bond the hunter, or the hunted?

The preview includes three completed, colored pages and a cover, along with two penciled and inked pages and three blue-line layout pages.

You can check out the official solicitation text below, and the preview pages in the attached image gallery. Readers who hope to get their hands on James Bond: Solstice can order one with their local comics retailer.

JAMES BOND: SOLSTICE One-Shot

SKU: C72513026279001011

Price: $4.99

Rating: Teen +

Cover A: Ibrahim Moustafa

Writer: Ibrahim Moustafa

Art: Ibrahim Moustafa

Genre: Action

Publication Date: November 2017

Format: Comic Book

Page Count: 40 Pages

UPC: 725130262790 01011

ON SALE DATE: 11/22

Dynamite is proud to present their first ever James Bond Holiday special. This one-shot Bond adventure is perfect for both the new and hard-core Bond fan.

007 accepts an unofficial mission. He travels to Paris, in pursuit of a Russian. But is Bond the hunter, or the hunted?

A stunning thirty-page tale by superstar writer/artist IBRAHIM MOUSTAFA (Savage Things, Mockingbird, Jaeger).