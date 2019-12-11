Exclusive Preview: Afterlift #3 From Zdarsky and Loo

ComiXology has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview from tomorrow’s Afterlift #3, from writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Jason Loo. The “rideshare from hell” horror series is sure to keep you up at night — at least if you’re one of the thousands of people logging onto Uber or Lyft to get around. The series comes to you exclusively through ComiXology’s digital program, making it available in just a few short hours, even before the comic shops open in the morning.

The series has been striking a chord with fans so far. You can check it out below, and through the wonders of digital comics, all the issues are right there for you if you want to give it a shot.

“Afterlift has been a real labor of love,” Zdarsky recently told Syfy Wire. “We set out to tell a story about a wild trip through the afterlife, but it’s turned into a breakneck story about grief and guilt and death, brought to life with Jason’s amazing art and Paris’ vivid color work! I hope everyone enjoys reading it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

In the issue, Ride-share driver Janice Chen has enough to deal with, from annoying passengers to overbearing parents. But when she picks up a pair of mysterious passengers who are pursued by otherworldly forces, Janice realizes that her already-terrible day might be headed straight to hell. From CHIP ZDARSKY (Sex Criminals, Daredevil) and JASON LOO (The Pitiful Human-Lizard) comes a new series featuring car chases, demon bounty hunters, and figuring out your place in this world and the next.

Part of the comiXology Originals line of exclusive digital content only available on comiXology and Kindle. These titles will be available as part of comiXology Unlimited, Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading at release.

You can get a copy of the issue here. Preorders are open now, or you can get your grubby little (digital) mitts on it tomorrow.