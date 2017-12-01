Exclusive Preview: ‘Legenderry: Red Sonja’ #1

Dynamite Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of Legenderry: Red Sonja #1 from writer Marc Andreyko and artist Igor Lima.

In a return to the world of 2013’s Legenderry: A Steampunk Adventure, Legenderry: Red Sonja #1 is set to arrive in stores this February.

The last we saw of Red Sonja of the Legenderry world, she was living the pirate’s life aboard her ship, The Nautilus — but times have changed. As she tries to rebuild her life once again, she must save the Big City from two houses divided and the star-crossed love bringing them to the brink of war.

"I couldn't have been more thrilled when the Dynamite folks asked me to do a second turn in the world of Legenderry Red Sonja," Andreyko said in a statement. "Steampunk, pirates, wizards, and one of the most unexpected guest stars of all time make this a second helping that I hope everyone eats up!"

You can see the official solicitation information below.

LEGENDERRY: RED SONJA #1 (of 5)

SKU: C72513026420601011

Price: $3.99

Rating: Teen +

Cover A: Joe Benitez

Writer: Marc Andreyko

Art: Igor Lima

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: February 2018

Format: Comic Book

Page Count: 32 Pages

UPC: 725130264206 01011

ON SALE DATE: 2/7

RETAILER INCENTIVE #1: (“CVR B 10-COPY BENITEZ B&W INCV”) For every 10 copies ordered and received, retailers will qualify to order a Joe Benitez “Black & White” cover at the net cost of $2.00 each.

UPC: 725130264206 01021

RETAILER INCENTIVE #2: (“CVR C 20-COPY BENITEZ VIRGIN INCV”) For every 20 copies ordered and received, retailers will qualify to order a Joe Benitez “Virgin” cover at the net cost of $2.00 each.

UPC: 725130264206 01031

RETAILER INCENTIVE #3: (“CVR D 25-COPY BENITEZ BLOOD RED LINE ART INCV”) For every 25 copies ordered and received, retailers will qualify to order a Joe Benitez “Blood Red Line Art” cover at the net cost of $2.00 each.

UPC: 725130264206 01041