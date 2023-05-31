A Fan-Favorite DC Couple Gets Married (Again)

DC Pride 2023 #1 arrived on Tuesday, celebrating the publisher's LGBTQ+ creators and characters in the biggest way yet. The stories fit into the larger DC universe in some compelling ways -- including showing two fan-favorite characters getting married... but not for the first time. Spoilers for the DC Pride 2023 #1 story "Anniversary" from Josh Trujillo, Don Aguillo, and Lucas Gattoni below! Only look if you want to know!

"Anniversary" follows Midnighter and Apollo fighting bigots, leading to a conversation with Alan Scott / Green Lantern about the significance of being visibly queer in the face of bigotry. Midnighter and Apollo then decide to get remarried, flanked by DC's other LGBTQ+ heroes, and broadcast on every news feed in the world. This is the second time that Midnighter and Apollo have gotten married in the comics, after 2002's The Authority #29 revealed that the pair had gotten married and were going to adopt Jenny Quantum.

(Photo: DC)

What is DC Pride about?

In DC Pride 2023 #1, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy go to extreme measures to get a little alone time...but there's nowhere on the planet Crush can't crash. Jon Kent gets a comprehensive course in dark magic when John Constantine sics a golem on him. Tim Drake and Connor Hawke learn that there is nothing more awkward than reuniting with an old friend after you've both come out and one of you was indoctrinated by the League of Shadows for a while. Circuit Breaker struggles to stifle his powers after the Flash of Earth-11 leaps out of the time stream and knocks them both into another dimension. Just how far would Flashlight go to honor his lost love? Discover all these stories and many more in DC Pride 2023!

The anthology also include a five-page preview of the upcoming Dreamer YA graphic novel by Nicole Maines and Rye Hickman, to be published in 2024. Pinup pages in DC Pride 2023 feature artwork by Maria Llovet, Ro Stein and Ted Brandt, Travis Moore, Noah Dao, Claire Roe, Babs Tarr, and more.

What is The Authority about?

Midnighter and Apollo are expected to fit into The Authority, an upcoming live-action film in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe.

"This is a big movie and I don't know how many of you know are familiar with The Authority," Gunn told reporters when announcing the DCU slate in January. "The Authority is a very different kind of superhero story. They are basically good intentioned, but they think that the world is completely broken. And the only way to fix it is to take things into their own hands, whether that means killing people, destroying heads of state, changing governments, whatever they want to do to make the world better. We'll see how that journey goes for them."

What do you think of Midnighter and Apollo getting married again in DC Pride 2023 #1? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!