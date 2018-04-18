Exclusive: Fight Club 2 Trade Launches With New Rationalization

Fight Club 2 is coming to trade, and even fans who have read it will have a reason to check it out.

Fight Club 2 comes from writer Chuck Palahniuk and artist Cameron Stewart and takes place 10 years after the events of the first book. The new trade paperback collects the sequel but also includes a new rationalization from Palahniuk, explaining how Tyler’s story truly spread.

“Tyler didn’t die. The original novel died. It sold fewer than 5,000 copies in hardcover. The film died, lasting less than two weeks in theaters. As the head of marketing for 20th Century Fox told director David Fincher, “Congratulations. You’ve made a movie with so much blood no woman will watch it, and so much male nudity no man will.” But Tyler, he went into the world, and he spread by word of mouth. Yes, like an infection.”

As Palahniuk tells it, Fight Club actually had a more far-reaching effect than you might’ve guessed.

“It’s a little-known fact, but a year before the Arab Spring I got a deal on five thousand copies of the paperback movie tie-in edition of ‘Fight Club,” Palahniuk said. “It was going out of print, so the publisher sold me the remaining stock. Beyond that, I contacted an Army Lieutenant stationed in the Middle East. Together we arranged to send all the autographed, inscribed books to soldiers throughout the region, from Afghanistan to Mogadishu. As forces rotated out, they tended to leave the books because books are scarce as hens teeth in those areas. Thus ‘Fight Club’ became a classic among those local young men. Then the Arab Spring erupted. It’s not a stretch to compare ‘Fight Club’s’ effect to that of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin.” Books can still shape history.”

The Fight Club 2 trade also includes the FCBD story to help fans get up to speed.

“Most people – at least most of the ones I’ve talked to – are familiar with the Fight Club movie, rather than the novel, and are unaware that the graphic novel is a sequel to the book and that the ending of the movie is significantly different than the book,” Stewart said. “Since the FCBD story was published chronologically before the main series, and is a retelling of the end of the novel, it made sense to me that it would be at the beginning of the collection to bring those who haven’t read the original novel up to speed and not be confused by the sequel’s slight disparity from the version of the story most people are familiar with.”

