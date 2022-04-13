Frank Miller Signs Exclusive Con Appearance Deal With FAN EXPO

Legendary comic book creator Frank Miller has announced an exclusive deal with FAN EXPO for the next two years, meaning that the 300, Sin City, and The Dark Knight Returns creator will exclusively appear at FAN EXPO events through 2024. CBR brings word of the deal, revealing that Miller is set to appear at MEGACON Orlando this May and at FAN EXPO Boston in August. Even with the new deal however, Miller will still appear at New York City Comic Con and San Diego Comic-Con, plus one previously rescheduled event that was cancelled in 2021. In a statement, Miller said: “I’m very much looking forward to joining the FAN EXPO community and meeting fans across North America. FAN EXPO runs some of the best events in the world, and I am proud to join them.”

“This is exciting news for FAN EXPO attendees,” said FAN EXPO HQ Vice President, Andrew Moyes. “Frank Miller is truly one of the titans of the entertainment world, and what an opportunity it is for fans to be able to meet the man who has influenced so many of their favorite creators, characters and comics franchises. It’s another example of how FAN EXPO continues to deliver quality, once-in-a-lifetime experiences for fans across North America. This is an example of FAN EXPO’s commitment to putting the ‘comic’ back into ‘comic con’.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In recent years, after his original works like 300 and Sin City were adapted for the screen in the mid-2000s, Miller has returned to DC Comics and expanded on the world of his iconic Dark Knight Returns storyline with even more tales from that alternate-universe. From 2015 to 2017 the publisher released The Dark Knight III: The Master Race, which Miller co-wrote with Brian Azzarello and which featured art by Andy Kubert, followed by The Dark Knight Returns: The Last Crusade and The Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child. He’d later publish Superman: Year One project with art by John Romita Jr. for the DC Black Label initiative.

Miller’s work was also largely the blueprint for Zack Snyder’s version of the Batman character, heavily influencing Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. In a previous interview, Miller opened up about being the inspiration for it all, telling The Beard and The Bald Movie Podcast last year: “At first, my reaction was to be very territorial and all that. And now I’ve kind of sat back and with a much deeper breath and longer view on the whole thing and all I can say is: this is great, I mean, I came in and I came up with my idea for The Dark Knight Returns and that basically was the big splash I made, which started my whole career going. And since then I’ve seen the two fields collaborate back and forth. I benefited greatly from Dark Knight Returns and so have they and continue to. And it can only be looked at as a healthy relationship.”