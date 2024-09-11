Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Prequel Comic Announced by Marvel

The upcoming Spider-Man animated series for Disney+ is getting a prequel tie-in comic. When fans met Tom Holland's web-slinger in Captain America: Civil War, he had already started a career as Spider-Man. Marvel Studios is going back to show Peter Parker's early days as he learns to be a superhero in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the newest project from Marvel Animation joining the likes of X-Men '97. And similar to X-Men '97, a Marvel comic will chronicle the adventures that take place before Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man arrives on Disney+ later this year.

Marvel announced that the Your Friendly Neigborhood Spider-Man prequel comic is a five-issue limited series written by Christos Gage and drawn by Eric Gapstur. It introduces readers to a young Peter Parker, his supporting cast, and some of Spidey's legendary villains. The comic series introduces some of the amazing adventures to come in this highly anticipated animated series that takes place during Peter's earliest days as Spider-Man.

"I've had the privilege of writing a lot of Spider-Man's adventures, both in comics and in the Insomniac video games, but one thing I've never gotten the chance to do is recount his earliest exploits," Gage said. "And the exciting part about this book is it's a brand new take on those formative times. While this is definitely Peter Parker, the Spidey we know and love, he's got a new cast of supporting characters – including Nico Minoru, who you may know from Runaways – and some surprising twists!"

(Photo: Cover of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 - Marvel Comics)

What is Marvel's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man comic about?

PREQUEL TO THE ALL-NEW ANIMATED SERIES!

In Marvel Animation's Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Peter Parker is on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike what we've seen before and a style that celebrates the character's earliest comic book roots. In this new comic book series, you can take the very first steps along with him as he discovers his powers, decides to become a hero, and even picks out his name and costume! Now Peter's gotta survive an entire Freshman year as a newbie crime-fighting vigilante…and if you think you know how this story goes, you are in for a surprise!

(Photo: Cover of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 - Marvel Comics)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #1 goes on sale December 11th.