G.I. Joe Classified Series Adds 5 New Figures On April 15th

Hasbro is set to launch a new wave of figures in their G.I. Joe Classified Series lineup that will include Combat Armor Cobra Commander, Snake Eyes v4, Monkeywrench, Major Bludd and the Cobra C.L.A.W. glider with Cobra Pilot set. Pre-orders for the entire wave are expected to launch on April 15th at 10am PT / 1pm ET. At that time, you’ll be able to find the general releases here at Entertainment Earth, most likely priced at $24.99 each. The C.L.A.W Glider will be a Pulse exclusive. Direct links (including Amazon) will be added to the list below after the launch, so stay tuned for updates.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Combat Armor Cobra Commander – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes iguana, weapon, alternate hands and and alternate head.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Snake Eyes v4 – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes katana, weapon, and grappling hook accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Monkeywrench – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes an alternate head, alternate hands, bandana, glasses, and several weapon accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Major Bludd – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes helmet, weapon, rocket pack, and dog tag accessories.
- G.I. Joe Classified Series Cobra C.L.A.W. glider with Cobra Pilot – Pulse Exclusive: Includes alternate heads, effects pieces, and weapon accessories.
Hasbro’s G.I. Joe Classified Series wave for March 2025 included Christopher “Law” Lavigne with his K-9 buddy Order, Blowtorch, Darklon, Footloose, and Frag Viper. As far as exclusives are concerned, there’s the S.N.A.K.E Armor Mech and a G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver 2-Pack. Details for each figure can be found below complete with pre-order links.
G.I. Joe Classified Series #169, G.I. Joe Diver Vs. Cobra Diver 2-Pack ($54.99) – Target Exclusive
G.I. Joe Classified Series #162, Cobra S.N.A.K.E (System: Neutralizer—Armed Kloaking Equipment) Battle Suit ($74.99) – Pulse Exclusive
G.I. Joe Classified Series Frag Viper ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
G.I. Joe Classified Series Footloose ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
G.I. Joe Classified Series Darklon ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
G.I. Joe Classified Series Blowtorch ($24.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
G.I. Joe Classified Series Christopher “Law” Lavigne & Order ($44.99) – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon