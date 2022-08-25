GlobalComix Teams Up With Top Cow for Customizable PDF Collections (Exclusive)

GlobalComix is teaming up with Top Cow to deliver a new way of collecting comics in the digital age, and we've got your exclusive first look and details. GlobalComix is launching customizable PDF collections, which allow you to buy, collect, and permanently archive high-quality digital comics PDFs, and those can be viewed on any device and your app of choice through direct and unique PDF generation and download regardless of the original being deleted or paywalls. Top Cow favorites like The Darkness, Punderworld, Witchblade, Sunstone, Cyberforce, Think Tank, Postal, and Fine Print will be the first available, and you can find out all about it on the official site right here.

Users can use search filters to find new and related titles, and checkout will be a simple process, with individual titles and bundles at a single set price and one-time payment. Content owners can set their own fixed prices and run direct sales on their digital library, and they will get the same revenue share percentage from subscriptions from their direct sales. Owners can edit and manage all settings for their library, including pricing, assigning discounts on a per-book basis, and toggling specific sales for certain titles.

(Photo: Top Cow)

"Top Cow is a name that is immediately recognizable in the comics world. Whether you've followed Witchblade or Cyberforce from the start, have lost yourself in the universe of Infinite Dark, or simply believe in the creative teams led by Matt Hawkins and Marc Silvestri-we've all been touched by the power of Top Cow's storytelling at some point," said Christopher Carter, CEO and Founder of GlobalComix. "As relative newcomers in the game, GlobalComix is elated to have forged this partnership with such an industry powerhouse. In combination with our own expertise and customer-driven approach, we are looking forward to leading the world of digital storytelling in ways that have yet to be seen."

"Working with Matt Hawkins and the team at Top Cow has already been a world class experience," said Eric Tapper, Head of Business Development at GlobalComix. "The caliber and reach of their comics nearly goes without saying, and to be able to share their comics with a multi-generational audience of digital readers is the dream of GlobalComix coming true. This partnership represents a big step forward for us as we're growing not only in terms of the variety of stories we offer, but in the optionality readers have in connecting with their favorite storytellers."

(Photo: GlobalComix)

"We've been approached by dozens of start-ups who wanted to get into the digital comics business," said Top Cow President, Matt Hawkins. "GlobalComix is one of the few that has a real business plan and the strength to carry it off. We look forward to a long, mutually beneficial relationship."

(Photo: Top Cow)

Christopher Carter added, "Meeting creators and readers where they are is one of the core principles of GlobalComix. After speaking with hundreds of people on all sides of the industry, it's obvious that there's a whole community who want to be able to own their own digital copy of their favorite works. What truly shines here is the customizability and ease of use that makes directly selling books and supporting creators as smooth as possible. No running around-just easy reading."

All Top Cow titles are now available to download on GlobalComix, and more titles will be coming to GlobalComix in the future.