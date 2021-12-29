The 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Cartoonist

Writing a comic book is challenging. Illustrating a comic book is challenging. Doing both on the same title is a beast all its own, but when done well, the result can be something very special. This is why we want to take some time during our 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issues to celebrate the work of these talented creators, and there has been some incredible work from cartoonists this year. The nominees for our 2021 Best Cartoonist award have proven their immense talent time and again, and offered readers some true gems this year, but only one can take home the gold.

And the winner of the 2021 ComicBook.com Golden Issue for Best Cartoonist is…

Cliff Chiang, for Catwoman: Lonely City!

Chiang has always been a celebrated creator in the comics industry, and for good reason. His work on Paper Girls and Wonder Woman was consistently regarded as some of the best around, but he has taken that to the next level with his book Catwoman: Lonely City. This critically acclaimed series is an absolute home run, with Chiang firing on all cylinders. While DC’s Black Label has has offered creators a space for more mature content frequently featuring stronger language and more violent themes, Chiang has instead used that freedom to craft a rich, mature story that delves into the heart of a woman with a haunted past — that woman just so happening to be Selina Kyle.

The version of Selina Kyle Chiang presents in Lonely City is a complex and spectacular one, dealing with her role in the death of Batman after getting released from a long stint in prison. This is Chiang’s first foray into writing a major series, and his scripts are every bit as good as his artwork, which is a feat in and of itself. From the character designs to the Gotham City landscapes, every page of Lonely City pops, and it’s matched with clever words that keep you consistently invested.

Catwoman: Lonely City is the beginning of a brand new era for Cliff Chiang, and it’s clear we’re in for a phenomenal run.

Congratulations to Cliff Chiang on his Golden Issues win!

