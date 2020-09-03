Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp Preview Hints at a Spooky Adventure (Exclusive)

IDW Publishing announced earlier this year that it would be delivering readers the all-new five-issue series Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp, which looks to offer audiences the perfect blend of camp and creepiness, as evidenced in these preview images of the upcoming adventure. When 12-year-old Blake is shipped away to stay with her weird aunt in Fever Swamp for the summer, she expects her weeks to be filled with video games, mosquito bites, and a whole lot of nothing. Instead, she finds herself in a spooky turf war between wolf-hunters and werewolves. With monsters on both sides, it’s up to Blake to use all of her gaming skills to escape alive in this all-ages scarefest from New York Times bestselling author Marieke Nijkamp (This Is Where It Ends, Before I Let Go, The Oracle Code) and artist Yasmin Flores Montanez (Marvel Action: Captain Marvel, Tilly).

“I have fond memories of Goosebumps terrifying me as a kid, and I'm thrilled to get to play around in Fever Swamp now," Nijkamp shared in a statement earlier this year. "Secrets is a story all about finding your place in a new town, figuring out who your friends are, and dealing with the deadly monsters that lurk in the shadows. With Yasmin bringing the characters to life in such a wonderful way, I hope you'll get caught in its snare too. Of course, in Fever Swamp, all secrets have sharp teeth, so best be careful you don't get bitten."

Scroll down to check out an exclusive preview of the book before it hits shelves later this month.