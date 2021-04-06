Green Lantern: The Sinestro Corps Gets a New Look

✖

Green Lantern (2021) #1 has introduced the latest vision of DC's power ring-slinging space cops, and it kicked off its new DC Infinite Frontier status quo with no less than a congregation of so many old Green Lantern alien foes and/or allies. Various alien races and factions all came together for a summit to determine the future of Oa and the Green Lantern Corps, and one of the groups in attendance was none other than the Sinestro Corps. Infinite Frontier is bringing a lot of fun new flourishes to the DC universe - including a new look for the Sinestro Corps!

Warning: Green Lantern #1 SPOILERS Follow!

The new Green Lantern series by writer Geoffrey Thorne (with art by Dexter Soy and Marco Santucci) opens with a calamity on Planet Oa, with civilians dead and Jon Stewart desperately trying to hold the line against an unseen threat. This ominous scene is just the tease for the real story, set mere hours before the disaster, as Oa hosts the United Planets Conclave event.

The United Planets Conclave has the unfortunate side effect of bringing together some of the biggest rivals in the galaxy. As Corps leader, John Stewart is worried that the Guardians have put together a veritable powder keg in their own back yard - even though Hal Jordan remains more optimistic. We John is eventually proven right in his worries - but the Guardians probably should've seen trouble coming, given the subject matter of the gathering: a vote on whether or not Oa deserves to be part of the United Planets, at all.

During the Conclave, each planet/group gets its turn to speak on the pros/cons of Oa being in the United Planets. Not surprisingly, when it comes to Sinestro's turn to speak for the Sinestro Corps and Planet Korugar, the ex-Green Lantern isn't too keen on making allies with his old foes.

However, it must be noted that the Sinestro Corps came to the Conclave decked out in some fresh new duds!

As you can see, the Sinestro Corps looks a lot more regal and official in their more Medieval-style costumes - instead of the classic arch-evil spandex uniforms that made them a dark reflection of the Green Lantern Corps. It's all part of the wild re-invention of the Green Lantern universe that's been happening over the last few years - and this latest situation with Oa and Korugar being in the same federation of planets only gives Sinestro fun new ways in which to screw with The Guardians and the Green Lanterns.

Green Lantern #1 is now on sale from DC Comics.