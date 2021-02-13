Guardians of the Galaxy Battle Gods In New Marvel Preview

The Guardians of the Galaxy must face the dark gods of Olympus in Marvel Comics' new preview for Guardians of the Galaxy #11. While the Guardians of the Galaxy will soon enter a "new space age" with an expanded roster that includes Doctor Doom's likes, they recently fractured into sparring factions after Star-Lord's apparent death. Nova and Rocket Raccoon held the team together long enough to thwart an attempted assassination of the galactic council and go toe-to-toe with Knull, the god of the symbiotes. Now that Star-Lord is back, the team prepares to battle the dark Olympian gods they thought had killed him.

The Guardians' odds of success don't look great. You can see how they're preparing for battle in the preview below. Guardians of the Galaxy #11 goes on sale on February 17th.