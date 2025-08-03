DC’s Worst Hero Just Got a Second Chance at Romance

Superman is big business right now, with James Gunn’s Superman driving fans to the comics. DC has the right plan for all of this — putting out the best Superman comics possible. One of the best parts of Superman was the tone; it captured both the hopeful feel of the best Superman comics while giving viewers some great humor. Superhero comics can get pretty extreme, and the movie is able to capture that while also keeping things light enough to allow the audience to take a breath every now and again. Some of the Superman comics right now — especially Superman, which is hip deep in the “Legion of Darkseid” story — are a little dark, so DC has some lighter toned books that fit the movie’s feel for those fans who want something familiar. That’s Kal-El-Fornia Love #1.

Kal-El-Fornia Love #1 is a great anthology title, something DC has excelled in over the last several years, starring multiple members of the Superman family. The third story is titled “Before Sunrise” — a name familiar to fans of ’90s indie cinema — which stars the Supergirl of Earth-Two, known as Power Girl, and Ice. Ice is a former member of the legendary Justice League International, a team that Power Girl was a part of, and the two of them walk through L.A. saving lives, doing superhero stuff, and talking about their lives. This sees them talk about their relationships, and Ice is reminded of her most important relationship — that with Guy Gardner, a character very familiar to Superman fans.

Ice and Guy Gardner Fit Together When No One Thought They Would

Courtesy of DC Comics

Guy Gardner in Superman is plated by Nathan Fillion, and Fillion perfectly captures the flavor of the character — a mouthy, arrogant hero who says and does what he wants. In the comics, Guy Gardner can be pretty unlikable, and part of the fun of the character is the abrasive way he deals with everyone. Of course, Gardner isn’t as bad as everyone thinks he is; he’s a hero who cares deeply about the world and its people, and hides this with bravado and swagger. He was the bad boy of the Justice League International, and was the exact opposite of Ice. Ice was the sweetest girl imaginable, a Nordic princess with ice powers. Her whole thing is caring about everyone, and she played an important role in the humor of Justice League International. Her innocence was a big part of who she is, and in many ways she’s the diametric opposite of Guy. Guy hit on her — Guy hit on most of the women, thinking himself some kind of ladies man — but no one thought anything would come of it. However, the two of them somehow worked, and became one of the Justice League’s most iconic couple for a time. This was a huge shock, as the sweetest woman and the worst person on the team somehow made it all work.

Opposites often attract, and Guy and Ice were the ultimate odd couple. Each of them learned something from the other. Guy was still mouthy and arrogant, but he showed a softer side at times, while Ice learned to be harder when she needed to be. Their relationship had its ups and downs, but it worked pretty well, until the death of Ice. Guy was devastated by her death, because she had become an important part of his life. Ice was where he could go and be the person he was under all of the armor that he put on to keep the world out. Gardner went through a lot in the years Ice was dead — the Green Lantern Corps died, he got a yellow ring, and he learned about his part alien heritage (that last part isn’t talked about much anymore, so I’m not sure if it’s still canon) — and the her absence wore heavily on him. There were a few times when he was able to meet her in the afterlife, and the strong facade would crack. Ice has come back to life in the interim, and their relationship has come back as well, although it never lasted. However, it’s plain to see that there has always been a lot of love between them; if Guy Gardner loved anyone, it was Ice. And Ice, for her part loved him, something that she realizes as she talks to Power Girl.

Ice Reaches Out to Guy Gardner Because She Misses Him

Courtesy of DC Comics

Love is one of the most important forces in life, and that also counts for comics. Superhero stories are action packed, but the drama of love is one of those things that everyone can connect. These heroes risk their lives everyday, and most of them do it for love, whether it be love of their home cities or the whole of humanity. Love can be a weakness, but it’s also a strength. Love makes everything better and that’s something that Ice and Guy learned from each other. There has been something missing from both of their lives without the other, which is why the ending of “Before Sunrise” is so nice. Ice reaches out to this man who loved her, who she loved, and we don’t know what the future holds. But that’s life.

Anthology books like Kal-El-Fornia Love #1 are sometimes not looked at as part of the canon. However, we can all hope that Ice and Guy find each other once again. Their relationship is one of those never should have worked, but became an important part of their lives. It’s hard to know whether Ice and Guy will ever get back together, but this moment of connection between them is heartwarming.

Kal-El-Fornia Love #1 is on sale now.