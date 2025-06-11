Superman’s Green Lantern Has Already Filmed Their Next DCU Appearance (& It’s Perfect)

Play video

Nathan Fillion will be bringing everyone’s favorite hardhead Green Lantern Guy Gardner to life on the big screen in James Gunn’s Superman, and we’ve already had a few glimpses of the fan-favorite Lantern in action. That’s not the only place he’s showing up though, as Fillion’s Gardner will also have a role in Peacemaker season 2, but it gets even better, as he will also be appearing in the True Detective-styled HBO series Lanterns, and it turns out that he’s actually already filmed his role in the anticipated project.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fillion teased what that role will be in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, and it sounds just about perfect for those who are familiar with the character from the comics. Gardner will be interacting with his two fellow Lanterns Hal Jordan (played by Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart (played by Aaron Pierre), and from the sounds of it fans will get to see a different side of the character than they see in Superman, though it still feels 100% like Guy Gardner.

“I think he feels a little bit higher strung in Lanterns,” Fillion said. “I’ve done a scene in Lanterns, we filmed it already, where he’s contently smug. It’s neat to see him in different environments and how those different environments will affect a character.”

Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, and Rachel Brosnahan in ‘Superman’.Credit: Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.

That smug attitude has long been a key component of Gardner’s personality, even in his more heartwarming moments, and it’s great to know Fillion isn’t letting that element go. Fillion also went into more detail on how Gardner stands apart from some of his fellow Green Lanterns, and how wielding a power ring isn’t necessarily about being a pure hero.

“What is very true about Guy Gardner…is you don’t have to be good and pure of heart to be a Green Lantern. You just have to be fearless. You just have to have the will. And Guy Gardner thinks he can take on Superman. That’s how fearless he is. No, you can’t take on Superman, dude,” Fillion said.

The Bowl Cut Says Everything

One of the other elements that is fully intact is Gardner’s trademark bowl haircut, and Fillion was fully on the bowl haircut bandwagon from the beginning. “There was talk about a different hairstyle, equally as goofy, but not a bowl cut,” Fillion said. “I was Team Bowl Cut the whole time. We did a screen test earlier on with some other actors, and they gave me a test bowl cut wig, like a little mockup wig. I thought it was great. There’s just something about Guy Gardner where the bowl cut says it all for him.”

“The question was, Will people buy the bowl cut? Will people believe it? I said, ‘They already do! It’s already established. It’s canon. I think if we don’t do the bowl cut, then you’re going to hear about it.’ But the argument here is that’s the character,” Fillion said. “If you want to know something about Guy Gardner, know this: He has a bowl cut and he’s into it. What does that tell you about this guy?”

Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.

Are you excited for Superman, and what do you think of Fillion’s take on Guy Gardner? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Superman and DC with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!