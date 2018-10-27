The Complete List of Halloween Comic Fest 2018 Releases

Today, October 27th, hundreds of comic book stores across North America will be participating in Halloween Comic Fest. Positioned about halfway through the yearlong wait for the next Free Comic Book Day, this event will provide readers everywhere with a chance to engage in a family friendly celebration of Halloween and pick up some very special treats: free comics!
Participating stores will be providing two different styles of comics, differentiated by being either full-size comics (i.e. the same format as pamphlets released every week by major publishers) or mini comics (i.e. a noticeably smaller format perfect for young readers). We’ve assembled a complete list of both styles of comics that will be available this weekend, and marked those that are intended for mature readers with an asterisk.
It’s important to remember that not all retailers participate in events like Halloween Comic Fest and Free Comic Book Day. You can follow this link to see which stores in your area will be sponsoring this giveaway and what other events they might be putting on in conjunction with it.
So get ready for your town’s Halloween Comic Fest and check out which free comics you might want to snag from the lists below!
FULL-SIZE COMICS
*A Walk Through Hell #1 | Aftershock Comics
Aposimz Sampler | Vertical Comics
Aspen Comics Presents Aspen Mascots #1 | Aspen MLT Inc
Battle Angel Alita Homecoming | Kodansha Comics
*Danger Dolls Amalgama Lives | Action Lab – Danger Zone
Edgar Rice Burroughs Universe Genesis | American Mythology Productions
*Frankenstein Juni Ito | Viz Media
Goosebumps: Monsters at Midnight #1 | IDW Publishing
*Hellboy & The BPRD 1953: Phantom Hand & The Kelpie | Dark Horse Comics
Hilo: Boy Who Crashed To Earth Sampler | Random House Books
Howard Lovecraft: Kingdom of Madness | Arcana Studio
*John Constantine The Hellblazer #1 | DC Comics
*Jughead: The Hunger #1 | Archie Comic Publications
Lady Mechanika: Dama De La Muerte #1 | Benitez Productions
Monstrous: Three Monsters And A Baby One-Shot | Source Point Press
Ms. Marvel #1 | Marvel Comics
Princeless: Raven The Pirate Princess | Action Lab Entertainment
Shibuya Goldfish | Yen Press
Superior Spider-Man #1 | Marvel Comics
Thor: Road To War Of The Realms #1 | Marvel Comics
Windmaker: Birth Of A King | Youneek Studios
Witch Halloween | JY
Recommendations: Both the Hellboy short stories and Junji Ito’s version of Frankenstein are perfect picks for those that fall into the mature readers category, guaranteed to deliver some top-notch art and chilling monsters. For an all-ages audience, the new Goosebumps series will be a lot of fun and Ms. Marvel #1 should not be missed by any readers not already familiar with this great superhero series.
MINI COMICS
Archie’s Madhouse Mayhem | Archie Comic Publications
Ghost Friends Forever Mini | Charm Z
Hollow Fields Sampler | Seven Seas
Johnny Boo & The Spooky Tree | Top Shelf
Nancy Drew Mini Comic | Dynamite
Over The Garden Wall | Cartoon Network
Rocky & Bullwinkle Adventures | American Mythology Productions
Splatoon Mini Comic | Viz Media
Spookhouse Sampler Mini Comic | Albatross Funny Books
TMNT: Rise of the TMNT | IDW Publishing
Vamplets Undead Pet Society | Action Lab Entertainment
Zo Zo Zombie Mini Comic | JY
Recommendations: Eric Powell, best known for The Goon, will deliver one of the best-drawn mini comics in the Spookhouse Sampler. The new Johnny Boo story is bound to delight children and adults alike, building on James Kochalka’s long line of madcap all-ages stories with a ghostly main character who is far more charming than spooky.