Star Wars’ New Han Solo Series Will Answer a Major Sequel Trilogy Question

A longstanding Star Wars mystery is finally going to be resolved. When fans sat in their seats to watch The Force Awakens in 2015, they learned that Han Solo was no longer in possession of the Millennium Falcon. Just as Han and Chewbacca reunited with the infamous ship, they get pulled back into the fight against the evil First Order. Star Wars has kept the mystery behind what happened between Han and the Millennium Falcon a secret, but soon fans will learn the full backstory in an upcoming Marvel Comics series.

Marvel announced Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt For The Falcon, a five-issue limited series by writer Rodney Barnes (Star Wars: Ahsoka) and artist Ramon Rosanas (Star Wars), who previously worked together on last year’s Star Wars: Inquisitors. Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt For The Falcon reveals an untold adventure set between Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, which means fans will learn how the Millennium Falcon fell out of Han Solo’s reach.

“Han Solo – Hunt for the Falcon is a dream come true,” Barnes told Newsarama. “Han, Leia, Chewbacca and Lando were my heroes when I was a kid. To write an adventure that includes that quartet (and more!) is truly an honor. One huge check off my bucket list!”

“Rodney is pulling all these characters who’ve had history with the Falcon and having them cross their deadly paths,” editor Mark Paniccia explained. “It’s a very fun ride that captures the heart of who Han Solo is while throwing him into some ‘uncomfortable’ situations. And Ramon Rosanas is doing some of the best work of his career on this. This is a special project for him and the detail he brings to the ships and locations is magnificent.”

STAR WARS: HAN SOLO – HUNT FOR THE FALCON #1 (OF 5)

Written by RODNEY BARNES

Art and Cover by RAMON ROSANAS

On Sale 9/3

IN THE TIME BEFORE THE FORCE AWAKENS, WHERE IS THE MILLENNIUM FALCON?!

Less than satisfied with a settled life, Han Solo lands on the idea of reclaiming the Falcon and returning to a life of adventure. The problem is, he can’t find it. After enlisting a less than enthusiastic Chewbacca, the duo embarks upon a quest to reclaim the greatest ship in the galaxy. Standing in their way are a laundry list of rogues who have staked a claim to the Millennium Falcon as well, like the villainous scoundrel who stole the Falcon, Ducain.

Joining Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt For The Falcon is a comic featuring the notorious bounty hunter, Boba Fett. Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black, White & Red is the third Star Wars title under Marvel’s Black, White & Blood imprint. Starring only the most ruthless characters, Boba Fett follows in the footsteps of previous Black, White & Red headliners Darth Vader and Darth Maul. Set across Boba’s storied history, each issue sees all-star creators team up to tell the most notorious exploits of the galaxy’s most feared bounty hunter. The first issue is by writer Benjamin Percy (Wolverine) and artist Chris Allen (Black Panther).

STAR WARS: BOBA FETT – BLACK, WHITE & RED #1 (OF 4)

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CHRIS ALLEN

Cover by ALEX MALEEV

On Sale 9/17

Titled “The Impossible Job,” the story finds Boba Fett trapped in a situation he seemingly can’t get out of when both the Empire and an extreme Rebel faction after the same bounty as him! Fett needs to track down a deadly individual who has played both sides, and – to make things even more impossible – his target is hiding out in a volatile volcanic system!

“We’re setting a major sequence in a lava system that Fett has to navigate to hunt down the best thief in the galaxy,” Percy told StarWars.com. “I’m so lucky to join forces with artist Chris Allen, who brings his eye for dynamic action, wild layouts, and granular detail to this twisty, turny story that will keep you guessing until the end.”

“We’re really excited about this talent and stories in these issues,” Paniccia added. “All of them weave seamlessly into a galaxy filled with rogues, criminals, assassins and other bounty hunters and there are some very cool surprises and deep dives.”

Star Wars: Han Solo – Hunt For The Falcon #1 goes on sale September 3rd, followed by Star Wars: Boba Fett – Black, White & Red #1 on September 17th. Let us know what you think about these exciting Star Wars announcements in the comments below!