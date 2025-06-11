Predator Unleashes a New Level of Horror in Black, White & Blood First Look (Exclusive)

Fans are about to see an all-new side of the Predator in Marvel’s Black, White & Blood comics. Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox allows Marvel to publish comics based on the studio’s famous properties like Predator, Alien, and Planet of the Apes. Predator has squared off with the likes of Wolverine and Black Panther, and is currently sparring with Spider-Man, but there are plenty of Yautja hunters to spread around. Marvel’s new format allows creators to explore bold storytelling, and next up for Black, White & Blood are Predators.

ComicBook has the exclusive first look at Predator: Black, White & Blood #1 by Joe Kelly and Alvaro Lopez, Eliot Rahal and Brian Level, and Sarah Gailey and Fran Galan. Two pages from the first story shows what looks to be a human auction taking place, with our Predator observing from the rafters while using its invisibility. The Predator leaps down into the crowd to reveal itself, grabbing the auctioner by the throat and lifting him off the ground.

Next, we have a dog fighting pit with a mysterious figure in a cage. There are beautiful color contrasts taking place between the whites, reds, and greens. The crowd cheers as the cage begins to slowly open, and we’ll just assume it’s a Predator chained up. Last, a Predator is already on the hunt, dodging a knife thrown at it and blocking a sword strike from a charging opponent. A man runs away carrying something or someone in his arms.

Below is a description of the three stories contained in Predator: Black, White & Blood #1:

From the mad imaginings of Joe Kelly (AMAZING SPIDER-MAN, DEADPOOL) and rising artist Álvaro López (CAPTAIN MARVEL, BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES) comes a gut-twisting new take on Predator! A young Predator trying to prove himself prowls the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south when a run-in with a group of humans from a convict colony changes the trajectory of everyone’s lives and takes readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe!

Writer Eliot Rahal makes his Marvel Comics debut with artist Brian Level in a bloody retelling of Arthurian legend that blends the horror of Predator’s space tech with classic sword and sorcery!

Writer Sarah Gailey (WHITE WIDOW) and artist Fran Galán (CARNAGE) put the Yautja’s honor code to the test in a story of Predator infiltrating an international weapons industry conference!

Fans looking for even more Predator will want to check out Predator: Killer of Killers, an original animated movie streaming on Hulu. Predator: Killer of Killers is rated R for “strong bloody violence, some gore and language,” per Film Ratings. Dating back to the 1987 original, most installments in the Predator franchise have been rated R. The lone exception is 2004’s Alien vs. Predator, which earned a PG-13 rating.

Predator: Black, White & Blood #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 9th. Let us know your thoughts on the first look in the comments below!