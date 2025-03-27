Harley Quinn Just Got Her Weirdest (And Most Disgusting) Costume Ever

Harley Quinn is a fashion icon, inspiring cosplayers around the world to dress up as the fan-favorite DC character. But Harley’s latest costume might be her wildest fashion choice yet. Harley Quinn has come a long way since her debut in Batman: The Animated Series. When she showed up as Joker’s sidekick, Harley was wearing a red-and-black clown costume that covered her entire body. It was unique and an eye-catching look to be sure. Harley Quinn’s style gradually evolved over time, both in the comics and on the big screen thanks to Margot Robbie’s performance. DC has outdone itself with Harley’s newest costume package, and it comes with a hero accessory. WARNING: Spoilers for Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly #1 below.

Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly #1 comes from the creative team of Joanne Starer, Brandt & Stein, Marissa Louise, and Lucas Gattoni. It’s a special one-shot timed to April Fools that includes “artificial rub-and-smell farts.” That’s right readers, you can rub and smell certain sections of the comic to get a whiff of Harley Quinn’s farts.

The passing of gas is the central story point of Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly #1, especially after Harley upsets her girlfriend Poison Ivy after complementing Poison Ivy’s farts. Poison Ivy is embarrassed, and Harley doesn’t make it any better when she tries to join in the farting too. Harley’s journey to make things up to Poison Ivy leads her to “The Art of Fart” presentation at The Gotham Musuem of Art. She finds the prize of the collection: James Joyce’s love letters to his wife, Nora, that include vulgar language concerning farts. Harley decides to steal the letters, but finds out they’re cursed when a woman shows up who says she’s a victim of it. After some back-and-forth, Harley calls in some backup in the form of Plastic Man, whom she dons as her newest costume.

Plastic Man finds a new role in the DC Universe as Harley Quinn’s fart-repelling costume

Harley Quinn can’t stop herself from farting in Harley Quinn Fartacular: Silent Butt Deadly #1. She can’t get the drop on the woman with the letters because every time Harley gets close to her, she lets out a fart. It gets so bad at one point that the fumes from Harley’s farts set a local bar on fire. She even has a hallucination of James Joyce sniffing her butt to soak in the smell. Enter Plastic Man. Harley meets him at the Big Belly Burger fast food chain to talk strategy. The plan they come up with involves Harley wearing Plastic Man as a suit of clothing to contain her farts.

What we have is Harley Quinn back to wearing a full-body costume once again. Plastic Man, who can stretch and contour his body like Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four, uses Harley’s butt to display his face when talking to her. It’s a combination of weird and disgusting all at the same time. For example, when Harley farts, her Plastic Man costume fills up with the hot, stinky air that Plastic Man has to expunge by shooting a fart rocket out his nose.

Harley eventually convinces the cursed woman that there are men out there who find farting sexy, and there’s someone out there who will love her. She also makes up with Poison Ivy and thanks to Zatanna, they get to the bottom of Harley’s constant farting — she’s lactose intolerant, which means no more dairy for her. This is the worst possible outcome for Harley Quinn, but at least she has Poison Ivy to console her.

This isn’t the first team-up we’ve seen between Harley Quinn and Plastic Man. Gail Simone and Adriana Melo’s Plastic Man six-issue limited series featured Plastic Man poking fun at Harley Quinn by morphing his body to look like her. Plastic Man even takes up Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn appearance from the DC Extended Universe. So while it seems unlikely we’ll see Harley wearing Plastic Man as a costume again, it does make for one entertaining story.