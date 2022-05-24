Heartache and The Demogorgon Await in Stranger Things: Kamchatka #3 Preview (Exclusive)

Stranger Things is about to shake up everything with its much anticipated season 4 on Netflix, and Dark Horse Comics' Stranger Things: Kamchatka is already shedding light on some key details and concepts ahead of the season while simultaneously expanding on the season 3 finale. ComicBook.com has your exclusive first look at Stranger Things: Kamchatka #3, and you better prepare to be heartbroken after seeing all that Agent Semenov sacrificed to get to this point. Now he's returning to not only help two children escape the KGB but also to make amends for his greatest regret, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.

Semenov is turned in by someone he thought was loyal, and he has to make an incredibly difficult decision for the sake of his family. To keep them safe he has to leave his wife and daughter, completely cutting himself off from his loved ones. Now he's heading back to find out what happened to his family and make amends, though he might not be prepared for what awaits him, as a Demogorgon can always be let off the leash.

Stranger Things: Kamchatka #3 is written by Michael Moreci, drawn by Todor Hristov, colored by Dan Jackson, and lettered by Nate Piekos. The issue features a main cover by Marc Aspinall and variant covers by Diego Galindo, Ashley Witter, and Julie Dillon. You can find the official description below.

"As a Soviet double agent breaks his cover to help a leading scientist's two children escape from the KGB, he takes a journey into his past to make amends for his biggest regret. Meanwhile, the Demogorgon's keeper uses her "pet" to test the scientists' loyalty . . ."

Stranger Things: Kamchatka #3 hits comic stores on June 1st, and you can check out the full preview starting on the next slide.