Hidden Society #4 Preview Showcases an Epic Magical Battle (Exclusive)

Things are looking pretty bad for the world right now in the pages of Hidden Society #4, as the Siblings have managed to do the impossible and take control of the world's guardians. Being that the only way to send the world to its fiery doom is to have the Hidden Society break their own spell, you can see what that's a problem. Fortunately, Jadoo and the rest of the Hidden Society reinforcements aren't finished yet, and we've got your exclusive first look at their climactic battle against the siblings right here, so check it out starting on the next slide!

Jadoo might not know very many spells, but having a vehicle appear out of thin air and slam someone in the back is one handy spell if that happens to be the only one you know. We then see the whole crew spring into action, including Orcus, who transforms into a larger more imposing form and heads to the sky to take out one of the siblings, which would bring them down to one.

Hidden Society #4 is written by Rafael Scavone, drawn by Rafael Albuquerque, and colored by Marcelo Costa, with a cover by Rafael Albuquerque. You can find the official description below.

"In a climactic battle atop a volcano, the reformed Hidden Society struggles to prevent the coming of the primeval fire god that threatens to wipe out all life on the planet--and may have to sacrifice everything they have to win the fight."

Hidden Society #4 is in comic stores on October 21st, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide!