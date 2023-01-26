History Collides with the Present in Fragmentation Preview

What would you do if you witnessed the people, societies, and landmarks of history emerge right in front of your eyes, watching the world transform into its former self out of thin air? That's the premise of Fragmentation, a new original Graphic Novel from writer Marc Guggenheim (DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow), artist Beni R. Lobel, and colorist Christopher Sotomayor, and we've got a new preview right here! You can find the full preview of Fragmentation starting on the next slide, and you can pick up the graphic novel for yourself when it hits stores on January 25th.

Fragmentation reveals a world that is suddenly staring into the past through what seem to be tears in reality itself. While people can't cross over through the Fragmentations from either side, you can literally watch the past happen in real-time through them, and now the investigation into why they are happening and how begins.

"I'm so excited that Fragmentation is finally getting out into the world. It's a time-bending story with a story about family and parenthood at its core," Guggenheim said. "In conceiving it, I was aiming for a family drama written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It's wonderful to see the mind-breaking visuals brought so vividly to life by Beni Lobel and Chris Sotomayor. I hope people enjoy it!"

You can find the official description below.

"In this original graphic novel, when pieces of history from some of the world's most historic events start appearing as fragments of time invading our world, the phenomenon threatens all of human existence. One family discovers that their personal tragedy is at the center of everything, making them the only people who can help put an end to the Fragmentations."

Are you excited for Fragmentation? Let us know in the comments!