Immoral X-Men #1 First Look Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Powers of X Character

One of our favorite characters from Powers of X is back in the first look at Immoral X-Men #1. The new title is launching during the Sins of Sinister event that will see the Marvel Universe transformed as it travels between three different timelines, jumping 10 years, 100 years, and 1000 years into Sinister's new future. The X-Men line will take a pause while three new series – Immoral X-Men, Storm & The Brotherhood, and Nightcrawlers – launch in their place. Immoral X-Men takes the place of Immortal X-Men, with Kieron Gillen writing and being joined by Paco Medina, Andrea Di Vito, and Alessandro Vitti.

Marvel released the first look at Immoral X-Men #1 by Kieron Gillen and Paco Medina. It features the long-awaited return of Rasputin from Powers of X, a Chimera created by Mister Sinister that contains multiple mutant powers. Rasputin has Colossus's armored skin and Magik's Soulsword (not to mention their name), Kate Pryde's phasing gifts, and Quentin Quire's telepathic powers. It was always assumed that Rasputin would make a comeback at some point during Jonathan Hickman's tenure on the X-Men, and Sins of Sinister appears to be that time. Whether or not Rasputin sticks around once Sins of Sinister ends remains to be seen.

"In Immoral X-Men #1, a decade has passed since Mister Sinister successfully enacted his plan. Now, the X-Men exist in a world that adores and respects them... and yet, they still yearn to crush it. In the meantime, Emma Frost will vent her frustrations by taking a few minutes out to crush Mister Sinister," a description of Immoral X-Men #1 reads.

Kieron Gillen Talks Sins of Sinister

ComicBook.com spoke to Kieron Gillen ahead of Sins of Sinister to learn more about the event. "The short of Sins of Sinister is it's a very different take on an X-Men classic, the alternate timeline, except this is not an alternate timeline," Gillen said. "Due to the nature of the Moira engine, it's the future of the Marvel universe. It's just the future that may get blown up because that's what the Moira engine does. And it's also my gleeful homage to -- not mine, actually, it's me and Al [Ewing] and Si [Spurrier]. I actually forget which of us had the idea to basically riff on Powers of X. It's told across a thousand years of history in three time zones: 10, 100, and 1,000 years in the future."

He continued, "The core idea, which I think Jon said to Jordan [White], was let's just do one of those timelines. Instead of doing a short time reset, let's go for a long one. Let's follow what happens at the end of Immortal 10 into a hell dimension. I joke that it makes Age of Apocalypse look like the Swimsuit Special and I'm not saying in terms of quality or anything. What I'm actually saying is, by the end of the thousand-year bit, it's so apocalyptically grim that it's gone straight into apocalyptically-grimly comic. It's really horrific, some of the worst stuff that three pretty horrible people can imagine, but it's got this enormous operatic grandeur to it. It's a lot. The idea came from 'let's do a timeline' and we did."

The first look at Immoral X-Men #1 is below.