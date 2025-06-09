Imperial Reveals Hulk’s Greatest Sin (& It Explains So Much)

Imperial is the big Marvel event of 2025, written by Marvel wunderkind Jonathan Hickman and artists Federico Vicentini, Iban Coello, and Federico Blee. Imperial #1 is a fantastic comic, a murder mystery set in the backdrop of alien Marvel. The book kicks off with the Hulk, She-Hulk, and Brawn on their war to Nevo Sakaar, where Hulk’s son Hiro-Kala was found dead. He’s not the only one, though, as multiple monarchs across the universe are dropping like flies. Star-Lord and Nova both get involved because of Star-Lord’s sister being targeted, and the Hulks make their way to a meeting of the galactic powers to find out everything they can about what’s going on. A cosmic murder mystery set in the greater Marvel Universe with the Hulk as a main character written by Jonathan Hickman is the greatest thing imaginable, and Imperial is already bringing the goods. Things are about to get wild for cosmic Marvel, and Imperial is where it all begins. The first issue also reveals a secret about the Hulk that no one would have expected.

The Hulk reveals his greatest sin while speaking to Emperor J’Son, Star-Lord’s father. J’Son wished the Hulk condolences and the Hulk’s answer to the alien monarch reveal that he failed his Sakaarian children, specifically Hiro-Kala, and that his son hated him. In the Hulk’s mind, this is his greatest sin. This is an interesting look into the psychology of the Hulk (honestly, there’s no other kind), and it is a little bit surprising, especially looking at the Hulk’s life.

The Hulk’s Failures Are Nothing Compared to His Torment

Bruce Banner has not had an easy life, and that’s kind of an understatement. He was abused by his alcoholic father, who thought the young man was a mutant because of his genius, and had to watch his mother get abused as well. His father killed his mother, and he eventually killed his father at her grave. That led to the sins of his later life, as the Green Door opening while he saved Rick Jones from the gamma bomb he created changed Banner’s life forever. As the Hulk, Banner was a force of destruction who sometimes did good, fighting both the US military and the superheroes who would otherwise be on his side. The Hulk destroyed nearly every single person that touched his life. Rick Jones has lost everything many times, including his life, because of his life with the Hulk. His wife Betty? Dead, resurrected, became a gamma mutate. His father-in-law? Basically the same. Jarella? Dead. Caiera the Oldstrong? Dead. The Hulk has destroyed so much of his own life, whether it be through malice or just the results of his action. Looking at the Hulk’s life critically, it’s basically a series of sins.

His relationship with Caiera was one of his greatest losses. Caiera helped the Hulk defeat the Red King and free Sakaar, and the two fell in love. She got pregnant, and everyone thought that she died in the destruction of Sakaar. She could have saved herself and lost the children, but she used her powers to place them in cocoons that would save them. This was Skaar and Hiro-Kala, and Hulk basically abandoned them on a dead planet because he was so angry and wanted to destroy the Illuminati, who he blamed for the whole situation. Skaar eventually came to Earth and had his problems with his father. Hiro-Kala was enslaved, his powers developing slowly, and the Hulk never checked on him. He was able to break free and help the remnants of his people, all without his father. He founded Nevo Sakaar for his people after the true end of Sakaar. Hiro-Kala never had his father’s help. It makes a lot of sense that this would be the Hulk’s greatest sin. He abandoned his children in a rage, and then never made sure their lives were worth living. The Hulk is a monster. And he knows it.

The Hulk Is About to Smash Someone

The Hulk was never there for his children. He knows it. And now, there’s nothing he can do about it. The Hulk has lost any chance to redeem himself or make things better, and he is angry. Now, this isn’t unique; the Hulk is always angry. However, this is a different kind of rage. It’s an anger with himself, and his own failures. He wants answers. He wants blood. He wants to smash.

He gets some answers in Imperial #1, as the story ends with the reveal that the poison was made by the Kree/Skrull Empire, and given to the Wakandans. A Wakandan is the assassin who has been felling galactic monarchs. Of course, there’s almost certainly more to it than that, but woe betide anyone who caused this. Worldbreaker Hulk is on his way.

Imperial #1 is on sale now.