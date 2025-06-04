Marvel’s Game of Thrones Space Event Just Had Its Red Wedding

Imperial begins with an attack that brings up memories of “The Red Wedding” on Game of Thrones.”The Red Wedding” is one of the first big catalyst moments in HBO’s Game of Thrones. The massacre saw the deaths of Robb Stark, his wife Talisa, their unborn child, and Catelyn Stark, and sent shockwaves through viewers who weren’t familiar with the Game of Thrones novels by George R.R. Martin. Imperial is already shaping into a Game of Thrones-esque epic set in space, with political maneuvering, deaths, assassinations, and rival empires. One set piece in the first issue lives up to that Game of Thrones comparison.

WARNING: Spoilers for Imperial #1 below.

Imperial #1 comes from the creative team of Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vincentini, Iban Coello, Federico Blee, and VC’s Cory Petit. Someone is assassinating the leaders of galactic empires, which include Hulk’s son, Hiro-Kala of New Sakaar, and Star-Lord’s sister, Empress Victoria of Spartax. To make matters worse, these deaths are happening on the eve of a galactic council meeting. Peter Quill’s father, J’son, tasks him with investigating these murders. Star-Lord tries to recruit Nova (Richard Rider), but he initially declines, though he winds up helping anyway after the tragedy at the galactic council meeting.

Imperial’s Red Wedding Will Have Lasting Repercussions

Once the Galactic Council is assembled, Emperor J’son tells the audience that medics have identified who created the poisons that have killed four galactic leaders. All signs point to the Kree/Skrull alliance, but Emperor Hulkling denies any wrongdoing. However, a member of the Kree/Skrull Ministry of Science confesses to being contracted to make the poisons. But before he can name the members of the council that put out that contract, he’s shot through the head by a sniper.

We watch as a Kymellian is shot down, Gladiator of the Shi’ar deflects a shot aimed at Queen Xandra, and finally, J’son is the last ruler taken down. Brawn (Amadeus Cho) pinpoints the sniper’s position, and Hulk leaps into action. He finds a masked Wakandan who detonates a bomb on the ceiling, sending the galactic council spiraling into the space void. The Wakandan hops on a speeder bike and escapes, with Hulk left to help the Shi’ar Imperial Guard rescue as many survivors as they can.

With J’son now dead, Peter Quill is now the new Emperor of Spartax, picking up his deceased father’s ring to signify the moment. In total, 12 members of the Galactic Council are dead, with three of them being heads of state. Twice that number are missing in space, including Emperor Hulkling and Wiccan. Nova also shows up to finally offer his help. The remaining members of the Galactic Council meet once again to go over what they know. After studying the ballistics from the victims’ bodies and analyzing who paid the science minister for the poisons, the attackers are identified as the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, with the bullets also being made from Vibranium.

Whether Wakanda is truly responsible for these heinous acts remains a mystery. Two unidentified puppet masters are playing a dangerous game in the background that appears to be responsible for all these events, so they could be framing Wakanda. Just like with “The Red Wedding,” the Freys’ betrayal of House Stark was contracted by the Lannisters. There are significant characters dead — J’son, Robb and Catelyn Stark — with survivors looking for revenge. And this all happens in the first issue of Imperial. Just imagine what is planned for the remaining three issues.

