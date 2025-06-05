Marvel’s Imperial Trailer Teases Massive Changes to Cosmic Empires

Play video

Change is coming to the galactic order of the Marvel Universe in Imperial. The four-issue event series by writer Jonathan Hickman and artists Iban Coello and Federico Vincentini kicked off with its first issue this week, laying the foundation for a new era of cosmic storytelling. Some of this has already been foreshadowed with the announcements of Imperial War: Black Panther and Imperial War: She-Hulk one-shots. For fans who haven’t made their way to comic book shops or digital storefronts to pick up their copies of Imperial #1, a new trailer highlights some of its bigger moments while teasing even more conflict to come.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer for Imperial #1 features never-before-seen artwork by the artistic tag team duo of Iban Coello and Federico Vincentini. It begins with Emperor J’son of Spartax speaking to the Galactic Council, alerting them to a traitor in their midst. Someone has been assassinating galactic leaders, with Hulk’s son Hiro-Kala among the dead. We see Hiro-Kala’s funeral on New Sakaar, where his corpse is about to be lit on fire, along with Peter Quill’s sister, Empress Victoria of Spartax, on life support.

Imperial features an expansive cast that includes Hulk, Brawn (Amadeus Cho), She-Hulk, Star-Lord, and Nova (Richard Rider), along with alien empires like the Galactic Empire of Wakanda, Shi’ar, Spartax, New Sakaar, Kymellian, and the Kree/Skrull Alliance. New alliances will be formed while others are broken forever.

“I’m very excited about this project as I’m obviously a huge fan of all things Marvel Cosmic,” Hickman said. “The goal here is to kind of do what we did with the recent Ultimate line for all of our space titles, except having the setup book (IMPERIAL) be more of an event than a world building exercise (like Ultimate Invasion). The art team is killing it and we’re all just very excited for what’s happening in this special corner of the Marvel Universe.”

“Working with Hickman is a great challenge,” Vicentini shared. “I love his scripts. He writes really brilliant dialogue and puts incredible attention to details when it comes to the story’s setting. I had only knew Hickman as a reader, so it was incredible to be approached to work with him and Iban, who is a phenomenal artist! I’m working hard to produce my best work, and I’m certainly having a lot of fun!”

“Being involved in this project is incredible,” Coello added. “Creating all these new characters and costumes is really fun. Working with Hickman is something I never expected to be able to do, and it’s both cool and intimidating at the same time because of the magnitude of what he’s doing in the scripts. I look forward to being able to rise to the challenge and do a great job!”

Imperial #1 is on sale now.