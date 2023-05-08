New Marvel Preview Reveals Iron Man Flashback

Iron Man battles his West Coast Avengers teammates in a preview for Invincible Iron Man. The latest volume of Tony Stark's ongoing series is putting the Avenger through the emotional wringer, losing his company Stark Unlimited to X-Men villain Feilong. The evil industrialist has big plans for Stark's proprietary tech, which spells bad news for mutants worldwide. But before we see what the next stage is in Invincible Iron Man, a preview flashes back to Tony's time as a member of the West Coast Avengers.

A preview of Invincible Iron Man #6 from Gerry Duggan, Andrea Di Vito, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna begins with Tony Stark resting in his new digs, one of his old workshops across the Jersey River. We learn Tony has taken up writing as a hobby, and when a thought comes to him in the middle of the night, he has to immediately jot it down before he forgets. If you've ever done any kind of writing, you'll definitely relate to that struggle. The only way Tony can recall memories or stories is by what armor he was donning at that moment, and his West Coast Avengers flashback features Iron Man in his Silver Centurion armor.

Iron Man vs. The West Coast Avengers

Iron Man – as the Silver Centurion – is in a heated battle against Wonder Man, Hawkeye, Mockingbird, and Tigra. Thankfully, this isn't an issue where one of the heroes has turned against their teammates. The four West Coast Avengers are being mind-controlled by a device in possession of General Dinger. It appears he was testing it out, and needs the West Coast Avengers' help in retrieving some stolen technology.

For fans of this era of Avengers, seeing the West Coast Avengers reunited will certainly be a treat. To find out where their story takes them, you'll have to pick up Invincible Iron Man #6 when it goes on sale Wednesday, May 10th.

You can find the preview for Invincible Iron Man #6 below.